CaliforniaPreps - Mind of Mike: Thoughts on updated 2022 Rivals250 rankings

The Mind of Mike is a scary place. We dive into the mind of National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell with his thoughts on the latest Rivals250 for the class of 2022.

THE RACE FOR NUMBER ONE

THOUGHTS ON THE NEW FIVE-STARS

Keithian Alexander (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Here are my thoughts on the new five stars. DT Keithian Alexander — Just a big dude with light feet and the ability to crush double teams as well as curl back and chase. You have to put two blockers on him which makes him invaluable at the next level. ATH Travis Hunter — Hunter could play on offense or defense but I think he’ll end up as a defensive back with his length and instincts. ATH Jacoby Mathews — One of my favorite athletes in this class, Mathews can do it all and could play safety, corner and linebacker at different times. ATH Kevin Coleman — A dynamic playmaker who will impact as a return man and likely be an offensive weapon from the slot.

PROSPECTS IN RANGE OF A FIFTH STAR

Caleb Burton (Sam Spiegelman)

Here are the prospects I have my eye on as we move forward in the evaluation process when it comes to potential five-star talent. QB Gunnar Stockton — Stockton isn’t the tallest or fastest quarterback, but he is very effective running and he keeps defenses off-balance with great decision-making. LB Gabe Powers — I just love his game. He may be growing into a defensive end or hybrid, but wherever he ends up he’s going to dominate. LB Dasan McCullough — McCullough is a quick twitch prospect who just needs to add some bulk and strength to take the next step. He’s all over the field on film. DE Mykel Williams — A huge end, he’s just starting to come into his own with pass rush moves, hand placement and power. He could end up as an elite defensive tackle or hold the edge. LB Harold Perkins — Perkins is long and uses that length to disrupt passing lanes, make plays on the ball and, most importantly, running players down. His pursuit is elite. WR Caleb Burton — Burton sets up defenders with ease and is an excellent route runner with elite hands. He’s not big, but he’s sneaky strong. DE Shemar Stewart — Stewart is an elite edge rusher who is adding size and strength and could put it all together shortly. He’s on the verge of being elite. QB Ty Simpson — If I’m mentioning Stockton, I’m mentioning Simpson, who has more natural arm talent and a higher ceiling.

BIG MOVERS IN THE RIVALS250

Walker Howard (Sam Spiegelman)