CaliforniaPreps - Mind of Mike: Thoughts on updated 2022 Rivals250 rankings

Mind of Mike: Thoughts on updated 2022 Rivals250 rankings
The Mind of Mike is a scary place. We dive into the mind of National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell with his thoughts on the latest Rivals250 for the class of 2022.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:
Monday: Five-Star Countdown
Tuesday: New Rivals250 | Big movers | Where five-stars stand | Five-star watch
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
THE RACE FOR NUMBER ONE
Let’s start at the top and we have some exciting changes to discuss. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen is still an exceptional talent and has No. 1 overall talent but he had an up-and-down season, which allowed a few others to slide ahead of him in the rankings.
Ohio State quarterback commitment Quinn Ewers from Texas is our new No. 1 and he might be hard to knock off his perch as a do-everything quarterback who just keeps getting better. Ewers has excellent downfield accuracy, a very good arm and his ability to throw on the run and feel the rush is excellent. The comparisons to Trevor Lawrence aren’t there for me but Matt Ryan and others who have all the tools and the smarts to be great seem to fit. Defensive backs Domani Jackson and Denver Harris remained at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively while Nolen slid down to No. 4.
Checking in at No. 5 is new five-star Keithian Alexander. Nos. 6-10 round out with offensives tackle Julian Armella, wide receiver Luther Burden (Oklahoma commitment), cornerback Jaheim Singletary, defensive tackle Travis Shaw and linebacker CJ Hicks (Ohio State commitment).
We have 18 five stars in the class of 2022 so far and this class looks special to me at the top. Cornerback Will Johnson (No. 11), offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (No. 13), defensive tackle Tyre West (No. 14, Georgia commitment), offensive lineman Zach Rice (No. 15) and linebacker Shawn Murphy (No. 18) are all returning five-stars as well.
THOUGHTS ON THE NEW FIVE-STARS
Here are my thoughts on the new five stars.
DT Keithian Alexander — Just a big dude with light feet and the ability to crush double teams as well as curl back and chase. You have to put two blockers on him which makes him invaluable at the next level.
ATH Travis Hunter — Hunter could play on offense or defense but I think he’ll end up as a defensive back with his length and instincts.
ATH Jacoby Mathews — One of my favorite athletes in this class, Mathews can do it all and could play safety, corner and linebacker at different times.
ATH Kevin Coleman — A dynamic playmaker who will impact as a return man and likely be an offensive weapon from the slot.
PROSPECTS IN RANGE OF A FIFTH STAR
Here are the prospects I have my eye on as we move forward in the evaluation process when it comes to potential five-star talent.
QB Gunnar Stockton — Stockton isn’t the tallest or fastest quarterback, but he is very effective running and he keeps defenses off-balance with great decision-making.
LB Gabe Powers — I just love his game. He may be growing into a defensive end or hybrid, but wherever he ends up he’s going to dominate.
LB Dasan McCullough — McCullough is a quick twitch prospect who just needs to add some bulk and strength to take the next step. He’s all over the field on film.
DE Mykel Williams — A huge end, he’s just starting to come into his own with pass rush moves, hand placement and power. He could end up as an elite defensive tackle or hold the edge.
LB Harold Perkins — Perkins is long and uses that length to disrupt passing lanes, make plays on the ball and, most importantly, running players down. His pursuit is elite.
WR Caleb Burton — Burton sets up defenders with ease and is an excellent route runner with elite hands. He’s not big, but he’s sneaky strong.
DE Shemar Stewart — Stewart is an elite edge rusher who is adding size and strength and could put it all together shortly. He’s on the verge of being elite.
QB Ty Simpson — If I’m mentioning Stockton, I’m mentioning Simpson, who has more natural arm talent and a higher ceiling.
BIG MOVERS IN THE RIVALS250
There were some big movers, up and down, in this latest Rivals250 update. Here are a few notable ones.
... LSU quarterback commitment Walker Howard has finally been able to show his ability and shot up the rankings 85 spots into the top 50. He’s just starting to scratch the surface of his potential.
... Daylen Everette from IMG Academy in Florida can play cornerback or safety at the next level and has been excellent this season. He’s a big kid who could continue to rise.
... Offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin was a big mover as the big man from Indiana is massive and has improved his footwork and overall athleticism.
... Quarterback Conner Weigman has been having a terrific season and has been one of the bigger surprises this fall, making a huge move up.
... IMG Academy offensive lineman Tyler Booker is the highest new addition to the Rivals250 at No. 88 overall and yet another prospect from the power prep program who is moving up the charts.