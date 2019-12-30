SAN ANTONIO - The All-American Bowl Media Day was held on Monday and there was a lot happening. Here are some thoughts and takeaways from the event.

LET’S START WITH SOME UNCOMMITTED GUYS

Like every year, there will be a bunch of announcements during the game and none will be bigger this year than Kelee Ringo's decision. After talking to him and to others about his recruitment, I’d be really shocked if the five-star cornerback ends up anywhere else but Georgia. The way he talks about playing for Kirby Smart and for that defense, the way the Bulldogs develop NFL talent and how he would be utilized all over the field in Athens, my money is on UGA pulling him in although Texas and Oregon still have a shot. Originally on the commitment list for this weekend was Dwight McGlothern but he does not sound ready at all and he could have a whole line of visits in January before he decides. The four-star defensive back from Houston (Texas) Klein Oak said in the aftermath of the early signing period that his recruitment is taking all kinds of twists and turns and things are changing all the time. LSU is making another run at him and that’s a huge one. Oregon will get a visit. USC definitely impressed him. He’s also talking about Ole Miss and other programs trying to get involved. If he does commit this weekend, I’d say January could make things even more interesting. Lavon Bunkley-Shelton threw a major curve ball when he said Arizona State is no longer in his top group and that USC, Oregon, Texas and Michigan will be his final four programs for his Saturday commitment. That definitely seems strange since the Sun Devils have been considered a frontrunner for some time and that news could catch them completely off-guard. Is this a smokescreen by the four-star for a surprise on national television? We’re going to have to wait and see. As for some of the others, Kentucky still looks solid for Devito Tisdale, Michigan holds the edge for Darion Green-Warren, Texas A&M looks best for Edgerrin Cooper, I like Rutgers still for Jalen Berger and USC for Gary Bryant. Clemson seems to be right there for Xzavier Henderson but I’m hearing some Florida chatter as well so watch out for the Gators.

ALL-LOBBY TEAM