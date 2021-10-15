Midseason Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 1-3

3. RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

The skinny: Coming into the 2021 season Tank Bigsby was thought to be the unquestioned leader of Auburn’s rushing attack and a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. And while he has rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns, it has been Hunter’s performance that has gained the most attention. Hunter has been dynamic for the Tigers, rushing for 465 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards per carry (compared to Bigsby’s 5.5). Hunter has also added eight receptions for 42 yards. Farrell’s take: Hunter is an example of a player who wasn’t scouted enough because of COVID last year, and he’s emerged as one of the young stars of the SEC. His athleticism is off the charts and he can make anyone miss.

*****

2. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

The skinny: If there was an award for the most surprising true freshman in the country Bowers would win by a landslide. Bowers leads the undefeated Bulldogs in receptions (20), receiving yards (315) and receiving touchdowns (four), and he even has a 12-yard rushing touchdown. While the Georgia defense has dominated the news coming out of Athens, it is Bowers who has quickly made a name for himself on the offensive side of the ball. Farrell’s take: Bowers stepped in right away and filled a much-needed void in the Georgia offense. He’s also ruined it for anyone who believes UGA doesn’t use the tight end enough. He’s been an instant impact star on offense.

*****

1. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State