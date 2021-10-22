Midseason Farrell 50: Countdown continues with Nos. 6-10

10. LB Will Anderson, Alabama

The skinny: Anderson committed to Alabama during the summer leading up to his senior season. He had taken several unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa as well as trips to Georgia Tech, Florida and Auburn before making his decision. Coming off his freshman All-American season, Anderson has been even more productive this fall with 36 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks through six games. Farrell’s take: Anderson was a five-star pass rusher out of high school for a reason, and his speed off the edge is unmatched in college football. As he continues to fill out we could be looking at the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

*****

9. S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The skinny: Hamilton took spring official visits to Georgia and Michigan, but two previous trips to South Bend were enough for him to commit to the Irish in late April. Now in his third season as a starter for the Irish, Hamilton has firmly entrenched himself as one of the top defensive players in the country. Playing like the All-American that he is, he has totaled 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups. Farrell’s take: Hamilton has it all: range, instincts, ball skills. He could be an amazing safety at the NFL level. He’s a potential top-five pick.

*****

8. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The skinny: Hutchinson piled up offers from several elite programs through the winter, but since his father, Chris Hutchinson, played at Michigan the Wolverines were always seen as the clear favorite. He didn’t pull any surprises and committed to Michigan. After playing in only two games last season due to a fractured leg, a healthy Hutchinson has returned this fall and dominated. With 24 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble he is the leader of the undefeated Wolverines defense. Farrell’s take: I love the motor in Hutchinson’s game and he’s stayed healthy this season. He wins battles with speed, power and tenacity.

*****

7. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

The skinny: Davis trimmed his list of top schools down to Georgia, North Carolina, NC State and Florida State before committing to the Bulldogs during his senior season. Part of a dominant Georgia defense, Davis has been its biggest star this fall. He has totaled 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as the Bulldogs’ defensive line has overwhelmed all of its opponents. Farrell’s take: He’s like a wall. He stuffs the run, pushes the pocket and he can chase players down - even at 350 pounds. He’s simply a freak.

*****

6. WR Drake London, USC