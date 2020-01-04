Michigan goes west again to land Darion Green-Warren
SAN ANTONIO - Darion Green-Warren was committed to Oklahoma. His recruitment was sewn up and the kid who was born in Edmond, Okla., was going to play for the Sooners.
That was early in his recruitment and after he backed off that pledge to consider all his options further, Green-Warren’s recruitment took a decidedly Big Ten approach.
USC was involved for a long time, but the four-star cornerback from Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne committed to Michigan over the Trojans, Nebraska, Penn State and others during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl.
The Michigan coaching staff has done a masterful job recruiting the West region in 2020 and Green-Warren could be one of the final pieces.
Along with the four-star cornerback, WR Roman Wilson is from Hawaii, OL Jeffrey Persi is from California and OL Reece Atteberry is out of Colorado.
IN HIS WORDS
“My favorite parts (of the Michigan visit) were definitely hanging with coach Z (Michael Zordich) and coach (Don) Brown and going over film,” Green-Warren told TheWolverine recently. “The Big House was crazy. It was crazy seeing such a big stadium. The coaching staff stood out for me. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is a funny guy, but really cool. I also like the vibe around the campus. The style of defense they play fits the type of player I am.
“Their pitch was simple — come in and compete from day one. Everything is earned, and it’s a business style at Michigan. coach Harbaugh has done it all, so he knows what it takes to get to the next level. My relationship with coach Zordich and coach Brown is big for me.”
RIVALS’ REACTION
Green-Warren has been on the game, camp and 7-on-7 scene for years and he continues to deliver every time. What stands out the most about his game is his competitive drive and willingness to go out on every play to shut down receivers and make a statement.
Playing in the Big Ten - against big, physical receivers - will be a challenge for Green-Warren, and one he is more than capable of handling. He will actually be looking forward to it.