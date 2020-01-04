SAN ANTONIO - Darion Green-Warren was committed to Oklahoma. His recruitment was sewn up and the kid who was born in Edmond, Okla., was going to play for the Sooners.

That was early in his recruitment and after he backed off that pledge to consider all his options further, Green-Warren’s recruitment took a decidedly Big Ten approach.

USC was involved for a long time, but the four-star cornerback from Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne committed to Michigan over the Trojans, Nebraska, Penn State and others during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl.

The Michigan coaching staff has done a masterful job recruiting the West region in 2020 and Green-Warren could be one of the final pieces.

Along with the four-star cornerback, WR Roman Wilson is from Hawaii, OL Jeffrey Persi is from California and OL Reece Atteberry is out of Colorado.