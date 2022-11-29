Relationships were the most important thing for Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Collins Acheampong throughout his recruitment, and despite getting injured, Miami never backed off of him. That loyalty to Acheampong ended with a flip to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, backing off of his Michigan commitment that he made over the summer. "Relationships were the most important thing to me," Acheampong said. "Miami was always the school that had the best relationships."

In recent weeks, Acheampong visited both UCLA and USC, but neither school has been heavily recruiting him through the fall as he comes off of an injury and has played limited 11-man football throughout his high school career. Originally from Ghana, Acheampong made the move to Anaheim (Calif.) Fairmont Prep to play basketball, but picked up football and shined this offseason at the Under Armour camp in Los Angeles. When Acheampong first decided on Michigan, he had delayed that choice because of Miami being a major contender in his recruitment even back then. They continued to recruit him through the summer and fall and never backed off, and the flip finally occurred on Tuesday. "I wanted to go to Michigan because of the success that they have had and the Harbaughs," he said. "But Miami was the only school that kept recruiting me the hardest and I had the best relationship with." At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, Acheampong is the No. 21 ranked recruit from the state of California and the No. 20 weakside defensive end in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals.

