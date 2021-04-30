CaliforniaPreps - McDonald's Nuggets: Most improved college teams (so far)

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses which college basketball teams will make the biggest jump next season and names his 2021 and 2022 Commits of the Week.

Next year’s top 25 and NCAA Tournament will likely look a little different than what we saw this past season. For starters, some of the traditional powers didn’t live up to usual expectations but should be back next season. There are also teams ready to make a jump next season, whether it is from the addition of transfers or incoming recruits or top players deciding to come back.

It feels weird to mention Duke as a team that could make a big jump, but the Blue Devils are coming off the worst season in decades. Jeremy Roach, Wendell Moore and Mark Williams coming back is a nice trio to build around, but Coach K also has another terrific recruiting class coming in with Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin and Trevor Keels. Don’t be surprised if Duke is back inside the top 10 next season.

Like Duke, Kentucky is coming off one of its worst seasons in recent memory. Keion Brooks will be back and could be one of the top players in the SEC. The Wildcats also did some serious damage in the transfer portal with the addition of former Davidson star Kellan Grady and West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe, and they remain in the mix for top transfers like Adam Miller and CJ Frederick. John Calipari will have this group back toward the top of the SEC.

Maryland has been on the verge of a real breakthrough season under Mark Turgeon for a while now. The Terrapins haven't quite made that next jump, but next season could be their time. The additions of Fatts Russell and Qudus Wahab are significant as they join three returning double-digit scorers in Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins and Donta Scott.

Purdue has yet to reach the Final Four under Matt Painter, but 2022 could be the year for the Boilermakers to make that happen. Eric Hunter will be back for his senior season, and he will be joined by Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman, who are both coming off terrific freshman seasons. A big part of what happens in West Lafayette hinges on the decision of Trevion Williams, who is testing the waters with the NBA Draft. If he comes back, Purdue should be as good as anyone.

The Final Four run this year came as a huge surprise, but if UCLA makes it back in 2022, it won’t be nearly the shocker it was to see Mick Cronin’s group make it out of the First Four to the last weekend. Johnny Juzang’s NBA Draft decision looms large here. If he decides to come back the Bruins will have five returning players who averaged 9.8 points per game or more. They’ll also add five-star wing Peyton Watson, who could slide into the starting lineup seamlessly if Juzang does leave, and Myles Johnson from Rutgers via the transfer portal. It could be a fun year in Westwood from start to finish.