CaliforniaPreps - McDonald's Nuggets: Commits that fit, a prediction, more

Dan McDonald is back with his McDonald’s Nuggets column. This week, he takes a look at impactful commits in the 2021 class, previews JD Davison’s upcoming decision and recaps the top commitments in the month of September.

With October here and the Early Signing Period just over a month away the majority of the 2021 Rivals150 members have already made their college decision. There are five commitments outside of five-star range that I think will make a big impact at the next level.

Let’s start with one of the more recent commitments, with Carter Whitt going to Wake Forest. He’s the ideal lead guard for Steve Forbes to start building his program around over the next few years. Whitt has good size for a point guard and a really good feel for scoring and making plays for his teammates. These are the battles the Demon Deacons must win in-state in order to move up the ACC pecking order.

Out on the West Coast, I really like Will McClendon’s decision to pick UCLA. It’s a perfect match between prospect and head coach. In order to get on the floor for Mick Cronin, defense needs to be a part of a player’s game. The four-star wing from Las Vegas can do that, and he’s a versatile offensive players as well.

Staying out west, Jahmai Mashack to Tennessee is another decision I like for a lot of the same reasons. It’s a perfect culture fit. Rick Barnes has built his Tennessee program on toughness and defense. Mashack brings both of those traits to the table, and he’s also a gifted offensive player as a slasher and shooter.

Jaylon Tyson locked in with Texas Tech early - and I can’t say I blame him. Chris Beard is one of the best coaches in the country, and I think he’ll find really creative ways to make sure the four-star sharp-shooter from the DFW area maximizes his talents.

Lastly, another recent decision I think will work out well is Jusaun Holt taking his talents to Alabama. The four-star Georgia native has really come on in the past year as a shooter and he’s a gritty defender. He’s really good in the transition game as well. Nate Oats wants his teams to play fast and shoot a lot of three-pointers. This is another perfect match between coach and prospect.