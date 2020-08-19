CaliforniaPreps - Making the Case: Who should be next five-star WR?

There is only one five-star wide receiver in the 2022 class in St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter’s Luther Burden, but then there are four players on the cusp of that highest ranking as well. Here is a look at those receivers that could make a push to five-star status in the coming months.

"A track star in addition to a wide receiver, Knighton is the fastest player in the state of Florida and likely one of the quickest prospects in the country. He still has plenty to prove on the football field, but he has the tools to be special. "The Tampa-area star holds the 200-meter national record for his age group and boasts some extremely impressive sophomore film. He’ll need to develop as a wideout and prove it against top-flight competition before he snatches his fifth star, but elite athleticism is there in spades and his ceiling is off the charts. Knighton is certainly one to watch going forward." – Rob Cassidy, Southeast Recruiting Analyst

*****

"Williams had the luxury of learning alongside BYU’s Kody Epps and then 2021 four-star receivers Kyron Ware-Hudson and Cristian Dixon in Mater Dei’s loaded offense last season that was led by five-star quarterback Bryce Young. "But it was also a challenge because he wasn’t the first option in the passing attack. Still, Williams was a vital part of the offense, he made a ton of impressive catches and he was challenged playing a tough non-conference schedule followed by the Trinity League, arguably the best high school conference in the country. "Williams reminds me of a young Bru McCoy, although Williams is more dynamic and a more vertical threat while McCoy had the advantage from a physical standpoint. He has all the potential to be a five-star prospect down the road. He’s a smart, hardworking kid who is up to every challenge and backs down to nothing. Williams is already highly-rated but could go even higher." – Adam Gorney, National/West Recruiting Analyst

*****

"An argument can be made that McMillan is the most intriguing wide receiver prospect in the 2022 class with his size and lean build. He’s a legit 6-foot-4 and could grow another couple of inches and fill out easily at over 200 pounds. "He reminds me a lot of Kyle Prater for those old-time recruitniks and while Prater never panned out, he was one of the most talented wide receivers at the high school level I’ve seen." – Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Director

*****