Updates from around the nation

The final pieces of the 2020 recruiting cycle are falling into place today, and Rivals.com's team of analysts have you covered with all the latest news. We will be updating our live blog all day as we track critical players who chose not to sign in December and seeing how the race for the nation's No. 1 recruiting class pans out.

WEDNESDAY'S NSD ANNOUNCEMENT GUIDE

FLORIDA INKS FORMER TEXAS FOUR-STAR PRINCELY UMANMIELEN

ARKANSAS REELS IN TEXAS QB

THREE-STAR DL FLIPS FROM ALABAMA TO OREGON

Jayson Jones was committed to Alabama for a year and a half, but late in 2019, and into 2020, things changed for the defensive tackle in Calera, Ala. He wasn't talking to Alabama as much, and he took visits to Baylor and Oregon in January, and now on National Signing Day 2020, Jones has inked with the Ducks.

Get the full story from DuckSportsAuthority.com

FOUR-STAR OL HEADED TO ARKANSAS

FIVE-STAR JORDAN BURCH STAYING WITH SOUTH CAROLINA

Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch indicated on Wednesday that he will remain committed to South Carolina. The center of an intense recruiting battle, ultimately won by Will Muschamp, Burch participated in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon among his family and teammates at Hammond School.

Get the full story at GamecockCentral.com

FOUR-STAR WR WIDEMAN FLIPS FROM FSU TO TENNESSEE

Venice, Florida wide receiver Malachi Wideman has been waiting for this day for a long time.

On Wednesday, the nation's No. 56 overall prospect chose Tennessee over Florida State, Ole Miss and Oregon as his recruitment came to a close.

Get the full story from VolsQuest,com

GEORGIA TECH SIGNS HIGHEST RATED RECRUIT SINCE 2004

MIAMI WINS IN-STATE RECRUITING BATTLE WITH FLORIDA

 VANDERBILT HOLDS ON TO FOUR-STAR SAFETY

TOP RANKED CENTER STICKS WITH GEORGIA

COLORADO HOLDS ON TO 4-STAR NEW ORLEANS RB

As National Signing Day has progressed this morning, Mel Tucker and the Buffaloes have officially emerged victorious in the high stakes quest to land coveted four-star blue chip New Orleans RB Ashaad Clayton.

Get the full story from CUBUFFS.COM

NATION'S NO. 1 OFFENSIVE TACKLE SIGNS WITH GEORGIA

FOUR-STAR DL MCKINNLEY JACKSON PICKS TEXAS A&M

FOUR-STAR GEORGIA DB BATTLE HEADED TO PITT

GEORGIA FLIPS OLE MISS COMMIT

RAZORBACKS SNAG MEMPHIS OL

Despite trending towards Ole Miss in the days leading up to his Signing Day decision, Memphis University School 3-star offensive tackle Marcus Henderson picked the Hogs on Wednesday morning instead of the Rebels.

Get the full story on HAWGBEAT.COM

TEXAS A&M LANDS RUNNING BACK

FLORIDA STATE BEATS UGA, VIRGINIA TECH FOR LUNDY

TOP JUCO RB HEADED TO SOUTH CAROLINA

One of the top junior college running backs in the country is a officially a Gamecock.

Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western C.C. four-star

ZaQuandre White, a former Florida State running back and linebacker, signed with South Carolina Wednesday, the first day of the second signing period for 2020 football recruits.

Get the full story from GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

TEXAS DB PICKS MIZZOU OVER TIDE, LONGHORNS

RIVALS250 WR SIGNS WITH GATORS

GEORGIA ADDS SECOND RB TO CLASS

FOUR-STAR MAKES IT OFFICIAL WITH ALABAMA

OKLAHOMA INKS FOUR-STAR DE

TEXAS LOCKS UP IN-STATE WR

It took a while longer than most expected, but the Texas Longhorns have added another piece to their 2020 recruiting class with a commitment from Kelvontay Dixon. A wide receiver prospect out of Carthage, Dixon becomes the Longhorns’ 18th commitment in the 2020 class.

Get the full story from ORANGEBLOODS.COM

