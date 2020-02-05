FLORIDA INKS FORMER TEXAS FOUR-STAR PRINCELY UMANMIELEN

BREAKING: Princely Umanmielen, a four-star DL and former Texas commit, just committed to the #Gators.



The Longhorns and Baylor were under strong consideration as well.



ARKANSAS REELS IN TEXAS QB

BOOM! Arkansas has landed their top QB of choice, Texas dual-threat Malik Hornsby: https://t.co/BUazq72dut #WPS — Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) February 5, 2020

THREE-STAR DL FLIPS FROM ALABAMA TO OREGON

Jayson Jones was committed to Alabama for a year and a half, but late in 2019, and into 2020, things changed for the defensive tackle in Calera, Ala. He wasn't talking to Alabama as much, and he took visits to Baylor and Oregon in January, and now on National Signing Day 2020, Jones has inked with the Ducks. Get the full story from DuckSportsAuthority.com



FOUR-STAR OL HEADED TO ARKANSAS

BREAKING: Jalen St. John commits to #Razorbacks.



The number of connections he had on #Arkansas' staff convinced 4-star St. Louis OL he needed to be a Hog. #WPS



"(They) can develop me to the best I can be."



ARTICLE: https://t.co/JE6ffX1vhi pic.twitter.com/i9eHfjjO6h — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) February 5, 2020

FIVE-STAR JORDAN BURCH STAYING WITH SOUTH CAROLINA

Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch indicated on Wednesday that he will remain committed to South Carolina. The center of an intense recruiting battle, ultimately won by Will Muschamp, Burch participated in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon among his family and teammates at Hammond School.

Get the full story at GamecockCentral.com



FOUR-STAR WR WIDEMAN FLIPS FROM FSU TO TENNESSEE

GEORGIA TECH SIGNS HIGHEST RATED RECRUIT SINCE 2004

The NLI will soon be in, as #GaTech officially has their highest rated signee since 2004 as four-star #Rivals100 RB Jahmyr Gibbs is now a member of the 2020 class.



Gibbs is the No. 70 player in the country, and No. 2 at his position.



Quite the recruiting win for @coachchoice. pic.twitter.com/sGkChdojke — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) February 5, 2020

MIAMI WINS IN-STATE RECRUITING BATTLE WITH FLORIDA

Avantae Williams signs in big win for Canes - here you go: https://t.co/QrJYEDc47S pic.twitter.com/bLmTS7YWf8 — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) February 5, 2020

VANDERBILT HOLDS ON TO FOUR-STAR SAFETY

TOP RANKED CENTER STICKS WITH GEORGIA

BREAKING: No. 1 nationally rated center Sedrick Van Pran is sticking with the Dawgs. pic.twitter.com/FzkBggBTuW — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) February 5, 2020

COLORADO HOLDS ON TO 4-STAR NEW ORLEANS RB

As National Signing Day has progressed this morning, Mel Tucker and the Buffaloes have officially emerged victorious in the high stakes quest to land coveted four-star blue chip New Orleans RB Ashaad Clayton. Get the full story from CUBUFFS.COM



NATION'S NO. 1 OFFENSIVE TACKLE SIGNS WITH GEORGIA

FOUR-STAR DL MCKINNLEY JACKSON PICKS TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M pulls the upset over Alabama and lands highly rated DT McKinnley Jackson. Huge, huge get.https://t.co/RvCujhhBe6 — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) February 5, 2020

FOUR-STAR GEORGIA DB BATTLE HEADED TO PITT

Breaking: #Pitt has landed four-star DB Rashad Battle. He visited the Panthers over the weekend and he knew before he left that he would be a Panther. Battle tells his story: https://t.co/4NMXTCAk1B pic.twitter.com/ND2gzNofJT — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 5, 2020

GEORGIA FLIPS OLE MISS COMMIT

BREAKING: Defensive back Daran Branch has flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to #UGA



Story: https://t.co/eNEBuaj5fh pic.twitter.com/tLsdAwkWGQ — UGASports.com (@UGASportscom) February 5, 2020

RAZORBACKS SNAG MEMPHIS OL

Despite trending towards Ole Miss in the days leading up to his Signing Day decision, Memphis University School 3-star offensive tackle Marcus Henderson picked the Hogs on Wednesday morning instead of the Rebels. Get the full story on HAWGBEAT.COM



TEXAS A&M LANDS RUNNING BACK

FLORIDA STATE BEATS UGA, VIRGINIA TECH FOR LUNDY

TOP JUCO RB HEADED TO SOUTH CAROLINA

One of the top junior college running backs in the country is a officially a Gamecock. Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western C.C. four-star ZaQuandre White, a former Florida State running back and linebacker, signed with South Carolina Wednesday, the first day of the second signing period for 2020 football recruits. Get the full story from GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM



TEXAS DB PICKS MIZZOU OVER TIDE, LONGHORNS

𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Duncanville CB Ennis Rakestraw lands at #Mizzou



From a player without a Power 5 offer seven months ago, following a breakout senior season, he picks the Tigers



STORY ➡️ https://t.co/OdxdrganK1 pic.twitter.com/7m7TlkFYed — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 5, 2020

RIVALS250 WR SIGNS WITH GATORS

GEORGIA ADDS SECOND RB TO CLASS

#UGA has signed a second back in this class and his name isn’t Zach Evans, it’s Daijun Edwards. #Dawgs https://t.co/7HqEAcJYnT pic.twitter.com/NarZkHxIYi — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 5, 2020

FOUR-STAR MAKES IT OFFICIAL WITH ALABAMA

It’s official... Jamil Burroughs (@jbthefreak) has inked with the #Tide. We shot this days before he went public with his decision... pic.twitter.com/C2MPRilHv9 — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 5, 2020

OKLAHOMA INKS FOUR-STAR DE

TEXAS LOCKS UP IN-STATE WR