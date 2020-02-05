Updates from around the nation
The final pieces of the 2020 recruiting cycle are falling into place today, and Rivals.com's team of analysts have you covered with all the latest news. We will be updating our live blog all day as we track critical players who chose not to sign in December and seeing how the race for the nation's No. 1 recruiting class pans out.
WEDNESDAY'S NSD ANNOUNCEMENT GUIDE
MORE NSD 2020: Seven must-get prospects | Farrell's predictions | Lasting memory of the 2020 cycle | Which assistant is crushing it on the recruiting trail? | Which final weekend visit stands out? | What surprise is in store? | Which prospect is the most likely to flip? | Which program could have the best finish? | Farrell's thoughts on 2020 rankings | Biggest SEC questions | Which hire has been the most important?
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
FLORIDA INKS FORMER TEXAS FOUR-STAR PRINCELY UMANMIELEN
Princely Umanmielen, a four-star DL and former Texas commit, just committed to the #Gators.
The Longhorns and Baylor were under strong consideration as well.
Learn more about #UF's latest addition below:
➡️ https://t.co/lxoIBn90lS @samspiegs
ARKANSAS REELS IN TEXAS QB
Arkansas has landed their top QB of choice, Texas dual-threat Malik Hornsby
THREE-STAR DL FLIPS FROM ALABAMA TO OREGON
Jayson Jones was committed to Alabama for a year and a half, but late in 2019, and into 2020, things changed for the defensive tackle in Calera, Ala. He wasn't talking to Alabama as much, and he took visits to Baylor and Oregon in January, and now on National Signing Day 2020, Jones has inked with the Ducks.
FOUR-STAR OL HEADED TO ARKANSAS
Jalen St. John commits to #Razorbacks.
The number of connections he had on #Arkansas' staff convinced 4-star St. Louis OL he needed to be a Hog. #WPS

"(They) can develop me to the best I can be."
"(They) can develop me to the best I can be."
ARTICLE: https://t.co/JE6ffX1vhi pic.twitter.com/i9eHfjjO6h
FIVE-STAR JORDAN BURCH STAYING WITH SOUTH CAROLINA
Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch indicated on Wednesday that he will remain committed to South Carolina. The center of an intense recruiting battle, ultimately won by Will Muschamp, Burch participated in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon among his family and teammates at Hammond School.
FOUR-STAR WR WIDEMAN FLIPS FROM FSU TO TENNESSEE
Venice, Florida wide receiver Malachi Wideman has been waiting for this day for a long time.
On Wednesday, the nation's No. 56 overall prospect chose Tennessee over Florida State, Ole Miss and Oregon as his recruitment came to a close.
GEORGIA TECH SIGNS HIGHEST RATED RECRUIT SINCE 2004
The NLI will soon be in, as #GaTech officially has their highest rated signee since 2004 as four-star #Rivals100 RB Jahmyr Gibbs is now a member of the 2020 class.

Gibbs is the No. 70 player in the country, and No. 2 at his position.

Quite the recruiting win for @coachchoice.
Gibbs is the No. 70 player in the country, and No. 2 at his position.
Quite the recruiting win for @coachchoice. pic.twitter.com/sGkChdojke
MIAMI WINS IN-STATE RECRUITING BATTLE WITH FLORIDA
Avantae Williams signs in big win for Canes
VANDERBILT HOLDS ON TO FOUR-STAR SAFETY
After strong pushes from #FSU #OleMiss and #Baylor, Rivals250 DB Donovan Kaufman is sticking with #Vanderbilt
TOP RANKED CENTER STICKS WITH GEORGIA
No. 1 nationally rated center Sedrick Van Pran is sticking with the Dawgs.
COLORADO HOLDS ON TO 4-STAR NEW ORLEANS RB
As National Signing Day has progressed this morning, Mel Tucker and the Buffaloes have officially emerged victorious in the high stakes quest to land coveted four-star blue chip New Orleans RB Ashaad Clayton.
NATION'S NO. 1 OFFENSIVE TACKLE SIGNS WITH GEORGIA
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, 5-star prospect, Broderick Jones, will sign with #UGA.
https://t.co/gp5T2QWeye pic.twitter.com/YP1uE1zBSA
FOUR-STAR DL MCKINNLEY JACKSON PICKS TEXAS A&M
Texas A&M pulls the upset over Alabama and lands highly rated DT McKinnley Jackson. Huge, huge get.
FOUR-STAR GEORGIA DB BATTLE HEADED TO PITT
Breaking: #Pitt has landed four-star DB Rashad Battle. He visited the Panthers over the weekend and he knew before he left that he would be a Panther.
GEORGIA FLIPS OLE MISS COMMIT
Defensive back Daran Branch has flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to #UGA
Story: https://t.co/eNEBuaj5fh pic.twitter.com/tLsdAwkWGQ
RAZORBACKS SNAG MEMPHIS OL
Despite trending towards Ole Miss in the days leading up to his Signing Day decision, Memphis University School 3-star offensive tackle Marcus Henderson picked the Hogs on Wednesday morning instead of the Rebels.
TEXAS A&M LANDS RUNNING BACK
New RB commit for #TAMU #GigEm
FLORIDA STATE BEATS UGA, VIRGINIA TECH FOR LUNDY
Breaking: #FSU beat out #UGA and #VaTech for Georgia jumbo-athlete DJ Lundy.
TOP JUCO RB HEADED TO SOUTH CAROLINA
One of the top junior college running backs in the country is a officially a Gamecock.
Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western C.C. four-star
ZaQuandre White, a former Florida State running back and linebacker, signed with South Carolina Wednesday, the first day of the second signing period for 2020 football recruits.
TEXAS DB PICKS MIZZOU OVER TIDE, LONGHORNS
𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Duncanville CB Ennis Rakestraw lands at #Mizzou— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 5, 2020
From a player without a Power 5 offer seven months ago, following a breakout senior season, he picks the Tigers
STORY ➡️ https://t.co/OdxdrganK1 pic.twitter.com/7m7TlkFYed
RIVALS250 WR SIGNS WITH GATORS
Rivals250 WR Xzavier Henderson officially signs with the #Gators.
Full breakdown at @GatorsTerritory:
➡️ https://t.co/8uELusubHM pic.twitter.com/7m76IOEAoI
GEORGIA ADDS SECOND RB TO CLASS
#UGA has signed a second back in this class and his name isn't Zach Evans, it's Daijun Edwards. #Dawgs
FOUR-STAR MAKES IT OFFICIAL WITH ALABAMA
It's official... Jamil Burroughs has inked with the #Tide.
OKLAHOMA INKS FOUR-STAR DE
Reggie Grimes II
TEXAS LOCKS UP IN-STATE WR
It took a while longer than most expected, but the Texas Longhorns have added another piece to their 2020 recruiting class with a commitment from Kelvontay Dixon. A wide receiver prospect out of Carthage, Dixon becomes the Longhorns’ 18th commitment in the 2020 class.