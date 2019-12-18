News More News
LIVE BLOG: Latest news, flips, signings for National Signing Day

The third iteration of college football's Early Signing Period opens today and an expected 80 percent of players will sign National Letters of Intent between now and Friday when the period closes. A majority of those will sign today, and Rivals analysts will have you covered with news from across the country.

OREGON BEATS USC, OTHERS FOR NATION'S TOP LINEBACKER

NEW STAFF AT FLORIDA STATE HOLDS ON TO 4-STAR WR

AUBURN FLIPS FOUR-STAR LB FROM MIAMI

VIRGINIA TECH REACHES INTO TEXAS FOR TOP SIGNEE

GEORGIA PICKS UP ELITE SPEEDSTER FROM FLORIDA

LSU WINS SEC BATTLE FOR ELITE LB

OHIO STATE LANDS ITS SECOND QUARTERBACK

E.J. SMITH, SON OF EMMITT SMITH, PICKS STANFORD

MARYLAND PULLS SHOCKER BY FLIPPING 5-STAR RAKIM JARRETT FROM LSU

FRIEDMAN: What surprising flip means to Maryland

GATORS LAND FOUR-STAR CB

LSU SECURES 4-STAR DUMERVIL

NEBRASKA LANDS 4-STAR DB AFTER DRAMATIC PAUSE

Florida defensive back Jaiden Francois took over an hour at his signing ceremony, but he eventually signed with Nebraska over Miami. Francois left his ceremony twice, which was held in conjunction with other athletes at South Dade High School in Hempstead, Fla., but eventually returned and announced for the Huskers. Francois committed and decommitted to Miami twice during the process.

ARIZONA STATE FLIPS R100 WR FROM OREGON

SCOTT FROST ON ROLL WITH ANOTHER 4-STAR COMMIT FROM FLORIDA

NATION'S TOP QB MAKES IT OFFICIAL

TENNESSEE STEALS QB FROM TCU

GEORGIA TECH SIGNS FORMER FSU QB COMMIT SIMS

CLEMSON SIGNS DB COMMITTED TO LSU IN FIRST NOTABLE FLIP OF DAY

AUBURN BEATS BAMA, OLE MISS FOR R250 TE

KENTUCKY MAKES HISTORY

FISHER LANDS 5-STAR WR AT TEXAS A&M

WISCONSIN BEATS OUT MINNESOTA FOR 4-STAR LB

The highest ranked, uncommitted prospect in the Midwest’s 2020 class going into the Early Signing Period was Minneapolis four-star linebacker Kaden Johnson. The target of much speculation in the final weeks before the signing period, Johnson announced his much anticipated college selection early on the first day of the signing period and the choice was the Wisconsin Badgers.

FAST-RISING 5-STAR WR FROM TEXAS HEADED TO OHIO STATE

NATION'S TOP-RANKED PLAYER INKS WITH CLEMSON

ND HOLDS ON TO STAR TIGHT END

A COUPLE OF EARLY FIVE-STAR SIGNINGS IN SEC

OHIO STATE, MICHIGAN LOCK IN 4-STAR DBS

UCF QUARTERBACK COMMIT FLIPS TO SEC

