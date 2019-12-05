News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 13:41:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Lineman Ross Maseuli blown away by Michigan trip

Ross Maseuli
Ross Maseuli
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Michigan did not win the game but Ross Maseuli picked a great weekend to visit Ann Arbor and the 2021 three-star lineman had an excellent trip last weekend.“The football facilities up there are ama...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}