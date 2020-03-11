LB TJ Patu talks first three offers, plans for visits
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - TJ Patu worked out at the Rivals Combine Series on Saturday, earned an invite to camp the next day and he’s emerged as a linebacker to watch in the 2021 class.Some schools h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news