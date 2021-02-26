Larry Turner-Gooden on ASU pledge: Family is all I need
THE SITUATIONLarry Turner-Gooden has talked for months about wanting to take the recruiting process slowly, about taking visits and about not rushing a decision.But the four-star safety from Playa ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news