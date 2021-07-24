Kijani Wright recaps recent trips, previews upcoming visits

“Coming off this year off, it feels great to be back out here with my teammates. It is great to get out here and play in some competitive games.” Wright said, “First, I visited Southern Cal , and then Texas , and Arkansas in June. I am planning to visit Stanford and Kansas coming up.”

Kijani Wright has been a hot commodity for college programs across the program. The five-star prospect has already visited several programs this summer and is making plans to take more trips before school starts back up.

Stanford: “I will visit them the first week of August. The academics really stick out there, that is something I value, but they are becoming a powerhouse in athletics as well. The coaching staff is great. They had the Lopez twins; Isa Silva is over there now. Seeing what type of business career after college is really appealing to me.”

Southern Cal: “I like how they have tradition there. I like how they play through their bigs first and let them kick to the guards. I like how they run their offense and it’s Cali you know, California has great weather and all. They are a great school.”

Texas: “They are a powerhouse school with a great balance between academics and athletics. I love the coaching staff there, they made me feel like home when I went there. The city of Austin is kind of like Los Angeles, so it was really nothing new and I like how it compares to LA.”

Arkansas: “I like how (Eric) Musselman is a former NBA coach. Getting to the league is something I want to do and going through him would be awesome; he has connections and that experience. I like his coaching style. His players are dominant players, I like the facilities, and the campus there.

Kansas: “Kansas is a powerhouse. Coach Bill Self is a great coach, I watched them a lot this past year. I love Ochai Agbaji’s game, and his physicality. I can see myself playing in kind of his role. You see the powerhouse program they are.”

“I am still open to any schools to come in, but I would say those are my top five. It would be tough for a new school you know because I want to make a decision before my senior year, so I am on down the road with these five, but I am still grateful for any school who may want to offer,” Wright said.