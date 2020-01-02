La Verne, CA. – Priding himself on his defense and toughness, Jahmai Mashack has the makings of a spring breakout. An ankle injury put his recruitment on hold but the Rivals150 prospect is now healthy and feeling his best yet. “I am feeling great, actually, my recovery has been really great, trying to rehab and get back out there,” Mashack said regarding the ankle injury that sidelined him during the July evaluation periods. “I am still continuing to get my jumping ability back and my shot is coming along better, getting my ballhandling back and getting to where I used to feel before I got hurt.” Liberty, Pepperdine, and UC-Santa Barbara sit as the programs that have offered but he has been in close contact with the coaching staffs at Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma, and UCLA, he told Rivals.com.

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Oklahoma: “That program is amazing. Whenever I see Oklahoma and the people that came out of Oklahoma, it is exactly what I want to be whenever I get to that level. I love their defense, the coaches and the ones that I have been able to speak with so I love their program.” UCLA: “They have just told me that they like the way that I play and that they like players that play hard and I pride myself on playing hard one hundred percent every time that I get out onto the floor and that is one thing that UCLA, especially Coach (Mick) Cronin, really loves about their players and what I pride myself on.”

WHAT'S NEXT?