SAN ANTONIO - Lavon Bunkley-Shelton tried to pull a fast one earlier this week at All-American Bowl Media Day.

He said USC, Oregon, Texas and Michigan were his final four. Asked about Arizona State, which was considered a front-runner for some time, he said the Sun Devils were out.

Well, they’re back in.

The four-star receiver from Gardena (Calif.) Serra committed to Arizona State during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl, stopping speculation that a major surprise was coming and calming down Sun Devils fans who thought all the work was for naught.

Bunkley-Shelton has had numerous favorites throughout his recruitment but never committed anywhere, always taking his time and not rushing the recruiting process.

After a November visit to ASU, the Sun Devils emerged as the clear favorite and despite some smokescreens throughout the week, coach Herm Edwards and his staff won out for one of the best receivers in the 2020 class.