In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Aidan Mahaney.



WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-2 sophomore point guard at Moraga (Calif.) Campolindo, Mahaney has been emerging as one of the top point guard prospects on the West Coast in the class of 2022. As a freshman, he scored nearly 16 points per game while leading his team to their first ever State Championship. As a sophomore, he stepped things up to another level averaging 19.4 points per game while making 44% of his three point attempts. A member of the West Coast Elite summer program, Mahaney was the first sophomore to be named the San Francisco Chronicle's Player of the Year since former five-star Aaron Gordon did it during the 2010-11 season.



RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Not surprisingly, Mahaney has picked up some pretty impressive early offers.

Arizona (where he has been on an unofficial visit), California and Stanford of the Pac 12 have offered as have other programs like Hawaii, San Francisco and St. Mary's. He also mentioned interest from both Northwestern and Wake Forest. Currently, Mahaney has no timeline for making a decision.



WHY I LIKE HIM