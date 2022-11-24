On Friday night, Inglewood, Calif., will be playing for the CIF Southern Section Division 2 Championship.

Considering the circumstances, it’s almost a miracle.

The obstacles for fourth-year coach Mil’Von James, his staff and his team are unfathomable to most high school football teams, players and fans.

Let’s start with the field or lack thereof.

Oh, there’s a field at Inglewood but it’s filled with dead grass and roots. The weight room, if you want to call it that, is an old auto shop.

Since taking over the program, James and his coaches have spent thousands of dollars first on Craigslist and then anywhere they could find weights to cobble together some semblance of a workout room.

There are two platforms in this space that the Los Angeles Chargers donated but they’ve been deteriorating badly. The coaches would buy a 40-pound dumbbell here, a 10-pound dumbbell there, some plates for the bench press when they could find something. The benches are duct taped together.

Birds fly in sometimes. There was broken glass when James and his staff took over and cleaned it up best they could. Sometimes, a rat can be seen. There’s no running water. No heat in the winter, no air conditioning in the brutal Southern California summers.

When James took over, there was no coaches' office or locker room. Coaches watched game film off a projector on a wall.

"It's a testament to always staying hungry no matter what the conditions are," Inglewood athletic director Michael Grimble said. "Sometimes, I don't want to say we can do better than this, because you always can have a better facility, a better weight room, you always want to have the best. When you are put in a position, the players, the coaching staff, to overcome, because that's what makes the story on these kids and this coaching staff and the whole system at Inglewood High great, because we don't practice in the best conditions, we don't have the best weight room, but we overcome any obstacles that we can't control.

"It's the matter of making something happen. You still have to find success."