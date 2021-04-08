CaliforniaPreps - I've Got Five On It: Five interesting transfers

College basketball’s transfer portal is overflowing, with more names finding their way in by the day. Every day is moving day for talented prospects across the country, making it difficult to keep up with the comings and goings of college free agency. This week in “I Got Five On It,” Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy has a look at five of the most intriguing names in search of a new home. NOTE: This is not necessarily a list of the top available transfers, rather the most interesting ones because of talent, upside or storyline.

WALKER KESSLER

Previous school: North Carolina Who he is: Kessler is one of the crown jewels of the transfer portal thus far. That’s based on talent more than production, however. The 7-foot-1 big only averaged just 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds per game as a freshman at North Carolina, but the combination of his 7-foot frame and above average athleticism make him a rare commodity. He flashed his upside on multiple occasions last season, having his best moments against top competition. He could help nearly every program in America. Where he might land: Auburn, Gonzaga and Kentucky are thought to be the major players in the race to land Kessler. New North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis recently courted Kessler publicly, telling reporters he had reached out to the touted transfer in an effort to get him to return to Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels seem like a long shot here, but stranger things have happened.

*****

MARCUS CARR

Previous school: Minnesota Who he is: Minnesota’s leading scorer last season, Carr averaged 19.4 points per game as a junior and has proven able to fill it up at college basketball’s highest level. He hit the portal following the Golden Gophers’ decision to part ways with former head coach Richard Pitino and remains on the market today. He scored 30 or more points in four games this season, including a 41-point effort against Nebraska, and garnered third-team All-Big Ten honors. There are very few more proven commodities currently in the portal, as it seems clear that Carr could thrive in any conference in America. Where he might land: Kentucky is busy in the transfer market and the Wildcats are front and center in the pursuit of Carr. Michigan, UConn and others are also involved to some extent, but UK seems like the favorite should Carr elect to finish college before testing the NBA Draft waters.

*****

DEVIN ASKEW

Previous school: Kentucky Who he is: Askew started 20 games at point guard for Kentucky last season and is one of the more recognizable names to hit the portal. He was ranked as the No. 33 prospect in the 2020 class and comes with a ton of upside and led the Wildcats in assists this season despite not doing a ton of scoring. It seems as though he’s yet to scratch the surface of his upside and could realize his potential if he lands in the right system and focuses on development. Where he might land: Louisville could be in play here, as the Cardinals were involved in his original recruitment. Duke and Tennessee have also been linked to the once-touted guard. The former four-star prospect could also elect to head west in an effort to get closer to his California roots.

*****

TIMMY ALLEN

WHO HE IS: One of the few established starts available in the portal, averaged 17 points per game at Utah last season. He’s a proven commodity that has shown the ability to play at the sport's highest level. The last time we saw Allen, he was putting the finishing touches on a 20-point performance against USC. The 6-foot-6 Allen was a top-100 prospect in the class of 2018, when he chose the Utes over offers from UCLA, Cal,. Arizona State and others. WHERE HE’S GOING: It’s impossible to rule out a return to Utah, but that doesn’t seem particularly likely. There’s not much buzz on potential landing spots just yet, but expect Allen to stay west of the Mississippi when he eventually makes his decision.

*****

JOEL SORIANO