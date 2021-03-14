CaliforniaPreps - How things stand with top uncommitted QBs

More than a dozen quarterbacks have committed since the start of February but there is still a significant number of players at that position who remain on the board. Here is a look at where many of their recruitments stand at this point.

March 26 is decision day for Brown, who has Miami, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M as his front-runners but there could be some telling things unfolding in the final days. Nick Evers just committed to Florida and Brown is taking a walking tour of campus about a week before decision day. The Hurricanes are believed to be the favorite but no others could be completely counted out yet.

*****

Carter has a handful of programs that he continues to communicate with regularly as Texas A&M, Memphis, Tennessee, West Virginia and Toledo lead the way in that regard. There is also a new program that has popped up on the radar for the four-star quarterback from Memphis (Tenn.) Kirby. First-year UCF coach Gus Malzahn and his staff have recently come into the picture as the Knights gauge interest in a quarterback for the 2022 class as well.

*****

Any way you cut it, after talking to many of these prospects or those close to them, it looks like Florida State is at least very interested in adding a second quarterback in its class. Castellanos has the Seminoles high on his list along with Georgia Tech, Louisville and possibly others and he’s an intriguing prospect who some like more as an athlete but he’s put up big numbers passing and running the ball and could add another dimension to coach Mike Norvell’s system.

*****

After an injury during his junior season, Davis’ recruitment has stalled a little bit but there are definitely some schools that still stand out. Georgia Tech is a major player and the Yellow Jackets are working hard to add the Middletown, Del., four-star quarterback and then Arkansas, Stanford and others are staying involved as well.

*****

Getting ready for his season to start in the next couple weeks in California after the COVID-19 shutdown, Denegal said Michigan State, Utah, UCLA and Oregon State have been reaching out the most in his recruitment and those schools have been the most consistent. Recently, Texas A&M has been getting more involved and reaching out as well.

*****

The four-star quarterback who recently transferred from Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy surprised many when his top four did not include Arizona State, long believed to be a front-runner in his recruitment. Duffy recently said he’s still considering the Sun Devils but that Florida State, Michigan State, Penn State and Oregon are his top four.

*****

Harrison is a four-star talent and a three-year starter but has not seen his recruitment take off at the Power Five level yet, a possible name that could go to a MAC-level program and then shine in a big way. The Centerville, Ohio, standout said Ohio, Indiana, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, Marshall, Akron and Yale are the most involved.

*****

Jackson now has 31 offers and soon the four-star quarterback plans to trim his list to a more manageable level and then get serious about visits once the dead period is over. Florida recently offered but the Gators landed a pledge from Nick Evers and they’re probably done at quarterback now. Auburn, Tennessee, UCLA and a whole host of others are involved with Jackson along with Indiana, where his brother plays on the Hoosiers’ basketball team.

*****

A three-star dual threat quarterback from Pinson (Ala.) Clay, Johnson has an interesting list of schools making a serious run at him with Auburn, Louisville, USF, Utah State, Toledo and Virginia Tech on the list. The Cardinals have long been considered a team to watch in his recruitment but it will be interesting to see how involved Auburn gets.

*****

About a month ago, North Carolina, Miami and Rice were the three programs most involved in the recruitment of Locke, who threw for 3,277 yards with 40 touchdowns and six picks in his junior season and it’s surprising he’s not receiving even more national attention. Mississippi State and USF have also been poking around and showing interest at this point.

*****

A former Florida State commit who reopened his recruitment in March 2020, Mascoe has seen the most involvement from UCF, Louisville and FAU. It will be interesting to see if Mascoe waits to make another pledge after taking visits or if the Knights become a major player for the Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola standout since they’re right in his backyard.

*****

Morris announced this week that Florida State is his leader even though the Seminoles already have a commitment from four-star Nicco Marchiol out of Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton. There are still many others involved in his recruitment, though, with Georgia Tech, Stanford, Nebraska, Arkansas and others in the mix.

*****