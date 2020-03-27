Unprecedented changes to the recruiting calendar by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic have turned the recruiting world on its head. Recruits and college coaches now have to navigate a recruiting dead period, meaning college coaches cannot have any on-campus or in-person contact with prospects until at least April 15. There is no telling how this change will affect the 2021 recruiting cycle, but here is a look at where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stands. Last week we looked at the offensive side of the ball. Yesterday, we looked at the defensive backs. Today, we turn to the athletes.

1. GA'QUINCY MCKINSTRY

Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Alabama, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Clemson, Georgia Recruiting outlook: McKinstry’s recruitment will likely boil down to Alabama and Auburn, but Clemson is pushing. The Tigers would probably be the pick if McKinstry decides to leave the state, but LSU, Georgia and Florida are also in the mix. A commitment doesn’t appear to be on the horizon because a few of McKinstry’s visits had to be canceled due to the recruiting dead period. Farrell's take: This will be an intense battle, and Clemson has to be factored in after its success with Justyn Ross and EJ Williams the last two cycles. But right now I feel Alabama has the in-state edge over Auburn and the Tide would be my pick right now.

2. KAEMEN MARLEY

Kaemen Marley (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: North Carolina, Tennessee, NC State, Ohio State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech Recruiting outlook: The spring and summer visits this offseason were going to be key for Marley’s recruitment, but those trips have obviously been postponed. North Carolina and Tennessee are currently in the best position, but Marley’s recruitment is at a standstill until he can get back out on the road. Farrell's take: I’m not betting against North Carolina for an in-state kid right now, the way it is recruiting. OK, not every in-state kid, but I feel like the Tar Heels lead for Marley.

3. JULIEN SIMON

Julien Simon

Top contenders: Washington, LSU, Stanford, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Colorado Recruiting outlook: Simon expects to sign during the Early Signing Period in December, and it feels like this will come down to the West Coast schools in the end. LSU was scheduled to get a visit, but that is on hold because of the recruiting dead period. Look for Washington, USC, UCLA and one or two more to continue to headline Simon’s recruitment. Farrell's take: Simon has family connections to Colorado, where his brother plays, but he stays on the West Coast and picks Washington, although it’s quite early for him.

4. CEYAIR WRIGHT

Top contenders: Oregon, Texas, USC, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Baylor, Florida State, Notre Dame Recruiting outlook: Oregon is probably the team to beat for Wright, but he has a ton of connections to the state of Texas, so the Longhorns and a few of the other teams in the state are getting a close look. USC is gaining some momentum because of the hire of Donte Williams as an assistant coach. Don’t expect Wright to announce a commitment any time soon. Farrell's take: Oregon appears to be the team to beat, but USC and Texas will be in here as well. A lot depends on how USC does this season, but I’m going with Oregon right now.

5. LOVASEA CARROLL