CaliforniaPreps - How things stand with top five uncommitted 2022 RBs

The 2022 class is full of major prospects that will be stars at the college level. The twists and turns of their recruiting process will be front and center in a little over a month so let’s take a look at the recruitment of the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Up next are the running backs. MORE: Top 5 uncommitted QBs



Top contenders: Oklahoma, Alabama, USC, Michigan, California, Tennessee, Oklahoma State Recruiting outlook: There are many teams Brown is still considering and he has yet to officially narrow down his list of options, but there is growing feeling that his recruitment will come down to Oklahoma and Alabama. The Sooners have done well with backs such as Brown and they’ve made him a priority in this class. Alabama’s great running back tradition is propelling it in Brown’s recruitment and the success of fellow Californian Najee Harris doesn’t hurt. Farrell’s take: I’ll take the Sooners early here because of the way they recruit the state of California and how he’d fit in that offense, but Alabama will be there and USC probably as well.

*****



Trevor Etienne (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Clemson, LSU, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: It’s easy to say Etienne will follow his brother to Clemson but LSU isn’t going to make it easy. Ed Orgeron’s Tigers are trying to not make the same mistake twice and let the younger Etienne leave the state but there is plenty of pull coming from Clemson. Texas A&M is staying in contact as well so don’t count the Aggies out just yet. Farrell’s take: He wants to make his own way and LSU will eventually be the choice. The Aggies once had his brother committed and Clemson is obviously in play here, so this is an early hunch.

*****



Jaydon Blue (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Alabama, Georgia Recruiting outlook: It’s very early in the process for Blue, but he has shown significant interest in LSU and Texas so far. Oklahoma is right there as well. Alabama seems to be prioritizing Blue and he would like to visit Tuscaloosa along with USC and Georgia when the recruiting dead period is over. Farrell’s take: I have Blue to Texas right now whether Tom Herman is the coach or not, but it’s early and LSU could wind up being the choice.

*****



Top contenders: Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Clemson, USC, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina Recruiting outlook: Henderson’s recruitment is starting to come into focus. He named a top 10 within the last month, but the odds of him leaving the state of Alabama aren’t great. Auburn and Alabama have done a good job with him so far and seem to be the favorites. Clemson, Florida and Georgia are also near the top of his list. Farrell’s take: I like Auburn here early over Alabama and I doubt he gets out of state.

*****

