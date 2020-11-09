CaliforniaPreps - How things stand with top five uncommitted 2022 QBs

The 2022 class is full of major prospects that will be stars at the college level. The twists and turns of their recruiting process will be front and center in a little over a month, so let’s take a look at the recruitment of the top uncommitted prospects at each position, starting with the quarterbacks.

Top contenders: Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC Recruiting outlook: Texas losing a commitment from Ewers was probably the biggest recruiting news of the last month or so. A lifelong Longhorns fan and five-star quarterback fulfilled his dream committing to Texas and now isn’t confident enough in the coaching staff to want to play in Austin.

While that speaks volumes about this Texas program, the focus moving forward is where Ewers might end up. All signs point to Ohio State and the Buckeyes don’t often miss on their top targets, especially quarterbacks. Alabama should be mentioned as a team to watch as well, but it has ground to make up. Farrell’s take: I have Ohio State here unless something strange happens. Ewers decommitted from Texas in order to play for the Buckeyes according to my sources and it’s just a matter of time before he makes his announcement.

*****



Top contenders: Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss Recruiting outlook: The Vols are pushing to keep Simpson home but Jeremy Pruitt and his staff have plenty of competition here. Alabama, Auburn and Clemson are very intriguing options for Simpson and his family has connections to the Mississippi programs. This could turn out to be a battle between Tennessee and Clemson in the end. Farrell’s take: Clemson is very hard to beat in the quarterback department and I have the Tigers holding a slight edge over Tennessee, especially due to the Vols' recent struggles and inability to develop a QB.

*****



Top contenders: Michigan, UCLA, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Louisville, Auburn Recruiting outlook: Murphy has been making headlines on the West Coast for a couple years now but it’ll be his time to shine as the full-time starter when California football starts up again. Programs all over the country have been impressed by what he brings to the table, and Murphy isn’t rushing his recruitment. Michigan and UCLA are in good position early but a number of other schools could make a move as the recruiting process rolls on. Farrell’s take: If he stays local, it could be UCLA and that’s my early pick as Michigan is up there too but I’m not sure he’s headed that far from home.

Top contenders: Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Virginia, Duke Recruiting outlook: Wimsatt isn’t going to rush the recruiting process but is looking forward to getting to know the programs that are pursuing him. He is already pretty familiar with Kentucky. The Wildcats are prioritizing the in-state quarterback and won’t let him go without a fight. Michigan recently jumped into the race and programs like Iowa, Texas, Virginia and Duke are actively recruiting him. Farrell’s take: I like Kentucky here early because of the job Mark Stoops does recruiting locals and I think he can hold off the others coming in to steal him.