CaliforniaPreps - How things stand with top five uncommitted 2022 CBs

The 2022 class is full of major prospects that will be stars at the college level. The twists and turns of their recruiting process will be front and center in a little over a month so let’s take a look at the recruitment of the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Up next are the defensive backs.

Top contenders: USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson Recruiting outlook: Jackson currently has a top 10 list of programs he is working off of but the main contenders look like USC, Michigan and Ohio State. Jackson just took a trip to Ann Arbor to check out Michigan and the environment there. At different times in his recruitment Ohio State, USC and Clemson have all had momentum. Farrell’s take: Many thought he would commit to Ohio State a few weeks back but I have him penciled in for USC. This will be a spring commitment with some drama.

Top contenders: Texas, LSU, Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State Recruiting outlook: A commitment from Harris isn’t coming anytime soon but the Lone Star State native seems to be trending towards these five programs. Tom Herman being on the hot seat at Texas could hurt the Longhorns. LSU seems to have some momentum and you can’t count Clemson and Ohio State out for an elite defensive back. Farrell’s take: I have Alabama here in the long run even thought others have the edge early.

Top contenders: Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee Recruiting outlook: Singletary would like to commit on Jan. 1 and he still hasn’t visited a number of programs in his final group. Florida, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee have gotten him on campus in the past and they could be in the best position to land his commitment. Teams need to win over his mom if they hope to land his commitment and she keeps in regular contact with all the schools in contention. Farrell’s take: I have LSU for Singletary if this plays out until the end. He could commit elsewhere early like Georgia or Clemson, but if he gets to LSU watch out.

Top contenders: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, Stanford, Arizona State Recruiting outlook: Johnson was one of the prospects that visited Michigan this past weekend and the Wolverines have momentum with this legacy prospect. There is no commitment date set right now so plenty of other teams have time to jockey for position. Ohio State is very much in the mix and the rest of the teams in Johnson’s top 10 are trying to find some traction. Farrell’s take: The Michigan legacy is headed to Ohio State in my book unless things change dramatically.