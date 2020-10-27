CaliforniaPreps - How things stand with the top five uncommitted RBs

The Early Signing Period is less than two months away and there are still plenty of impact players that haven’t committed yet. With college football underway in almost every corner of the country, now is the time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position, continuing today with the running backs.

Top contenders: Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU Recruiting outlook: A commitment from Wheaton nearly came before the season but he decided to hold off. His last visit was to Oklahoma for the big recruiting weekend organized by five-star Sooners quarterback commit Caleb Williams and it looks like Oklahoma leads that pack now. LSU and Alabama aren’t giving up and a commitment could come at any point between now and the Early Signing Period in December. Farrell’s take: I’ve had Oklahoma here since the start and nothing has happened to change my mind. Even with the struggles on the field, Wheaton can see how much help is needed at running back in Norman and the temptation of the SEC won’t win out this time for a Texas back. He doesn’t talk much, so he’s a hard read.

Top contenders: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oklahoma Recruiting outlook: Edwards is in no rush to commit but it looks like Michigan has been leading for him for a while. The Wolverines have a ton of connections to Edwards and his school but there are a couple of other serious contenders for him. Georgia and Oklahoma haven’t slowed their recruiting efforts but they have ground to make up for Edwards. Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, and Penn State also made Edwards’ recently announced top seven, but it’s unlikely they end up with Edwards in this recruiting class. Farrell’s take: Edwards is quiet like Wheaton, so he’s hard to read. And like Wheaton, the lure of the SEC is there with Georgia but he also likes Oklahoma and some others. The Michigan backfield is deep, but the Wolverines will lose some guys and he is likely impressed by what he’s seen so far. I have Michigan here.

Top contenders: Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU Recruiting outlook: Even though there are four teams vying for Johnson’s commitment this race looks more like a battle between the two teams from the Lone Star State. There are a couple factors that could swing Johnson’s interest so keep an eye on the connections he has at Texas A&M and the uncertainty that is building around Tom Herman at Texas. Expect a commitment from Johnson when his senior season ends. Farrell’s take: This is a tough one to call because Texas had the edge before the season but Herman’s status could change things. I’m still going Texas here, but it’s a tossup between the Longhorns and Aggies.

Top contenders: Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami Recruiting outlook: Daniels was supposed to commit last week but decided to hold off at the last minute. The Aggies and Bulldogs are battling for his commitment but it seems like Texas A&M might have the edge. If Texas A&M does lead for Daniels, it isn’t by much. The hometown Miami Hurricanes are still involved as well. Farrell’s take: Both Georgia and Texas A&M are confident here but I see him choosing the Aggies. I’m surprised he delayed his decision because I think he knows where he wants to go.