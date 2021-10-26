How things stand with 2022's top available defensive tackles

Texas A&M could now be considered the frontrunner in his recruitment, although Nolen has not stated that yet. But the five-star defensive tackle has taken two recent visits to College Station, the trips have gone really well, he could be the leader of a phenomenal defensive line class and the family loves the energy there. Tennessee and Georgia round out his current top three, and Nolen visits Alabama this weekend, so maybe all bets are off after that trip. But the Aggies have to like their position right now.

The four-star from Columbia, Miss., has been committed to Alabama since April, but he has taken visits to in-state SEC schools Ole Miss and Mississippi State, so there could be some intrigue there in terms of a possible flip. However, the feeling right now is that it would be a surprise if Oatis backs off his pledge to the Crimson Tide to stay in-state, especially since distance is a wash with Starkville and Tuscaloosa being exactly the same distance from his hometown and Oxford being further.

Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU and Ohio State are the finalists for Kanu, who loved his visit to South Bend this past weekend and also had a great trip to Oklahoma recently. The Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic standout is not necessarily tied to a school or region since he’s originally from Germany and has said he could go and play anywhere in the country. LSU would be a surprise at this point with the coaching uncertainty but the four others remain in play, with arguably the Irish, Sooners and Buckeyes having a slight edge.

When friend and fellow Georgia native Mykel Williams committed to USC this summer the feeling was that Miller could follow suit and end up picking the Trojans as well. But the Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove standout held off and remained patient, and now Williams has flipped to Georgia and it looks like Miller could be headed to the Bulldogs as well. Georgia and Ohio State are the frontrunners in his recruitment but it would be surprising at this point if he didn’t head to Athens.

