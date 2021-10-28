How things stand with 2022's top available cornerbacks

There are still some elite cornerbacks in the 2022 class who have yet to commit and some who have made pledges that are still being recruited by other programs. Here is a look at the latest news on those prospects.

An early commit to Ohio State for about eight months, Singletary backed off his pledge in August and then many national powerhouses came after him. It looked like Florida and Miami had caught his attention the most in those first few weeks but recently it has been all about Georgia. The five-star and No. 1 corner in the 2022 class recently took a visit to Athens and loved it and now the Bulldogs are considered the team to beat. Florida is not going to give up, however, and the Gators have had a lot of success at the position over the years. If a pick had to be made today, Georgia would win out for Singletary.

Alabama is still considered the front-runner for Harris and he has considered different timetables for a commitment but still has not made his pledge. The five-star has even joked with reporters that his friends have asked when he’s committing to the Crimson Tide because it might be that obvious, but it might also not be that simple. Texas is making a run at him and not giving up on the in-state prospect and the LSU situation makes things a little more interesting. If Harris really likes the new hire then the Tigers would have a real shot since LSU has always been high on his list.

The five-star cornerback has been committed to USC since January and the Trojans have weathered a coaching change to keep Jackson’s commitment. He will visit Alabama in two weekends for the LSU game and that should be watched closely along with Michigan’s continued interest but the overwhelming feeling is that he sticks with the Trojans. Jackson seems even more locked in than ever with USC, talking up the talent that is on the roster and on the way. The only thing that might make him back off his pledge is if interim coach Donte Williams is not retained by the new staff. Williams is fully expected to stay onboard.

The four-star had been committed to Florida for about five months but made it no secret that he was going to take other visits and consider other programs throughout his recruitment. After taking trips to Georgia and Texas A&M, the Houston (Texas) Clear Lake standout backed off his pledge to the Gators. It looks very much like Georgia has taken the lead now in Humphrey’s recruitment but some believe the speedy corner will now take his time and not rush a second decision. RELATED: How much does Humphrey's de-commitment sting the Gators?

