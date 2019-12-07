SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Seven-footer Evan Mobley's defense of his No. 1 ranking in the class of 2020 is taking place on a national stage this weekend at the Hoophall West. How did the USC bound big man look to start the event? Which of his competition is in Scottsdale and who else stood out during early sessions of the event?



MOBLEY IS IN FOR A FIGHT FOR THE TOP SPOT

2020's current No. 1 player Evan Mobley has always been considered a great defender and this winter he isn't just defending the rim, he's defending his top ranking. While the future USC Trojan has already played a handful of games this season, Friday night offered his first opportunity to showcase where he's at on the national stage provided by the Hoophall West. After missing much of the summer with injury, this was our first look at him in some time and he didn't disappoint. It took some time for his teammates to actually toss him the ball -- seriously, how does a dominant big like him only get three shots in the first half? -- but Mobley eventually took things into his own hands and had a flurry of attacks off the dribble and high level finishes around the rim to end up with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. When he had the ball, the results were very encouraging and he looked like a No. 1 player. For the second weekend in a row, current No. 3 Jalen Green had an opportunity to play in the same event as one of the two players ranked ahead of him and for the second weekend in a row he showed why the race for No. 1 isn't just a battle between Mobley and No. 2 Cade Cunningham. Green has turned the thing into a real free for all that should be a battle royale played out all winter long.

During Thursday night's nationally televised portion of the Hoophall West, Green put on an incredible display of skill and scoring as he and Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep ran a pretty loaded Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep team out of the building. A true high flyer, what was so impressive about Green's performance was that it didn't include run outs or lobs, it was all reads of ball screens, pull-up jumpers and skilled shot creation. It was arguably the best we've ever seen him and the type of performance that is hard to deny. We had plenty on him and his recruitment and nothing has changed as Auburn, Fresno State, Memphis, Oregon and USC continue to give chase.

JACKSON WITH THE ACTION

Speaking of playing the best we have ever seen him, Connecticut signee Andre Jackson was tremendous on Thursday night during a dynamic 26 point outing. Look, the dude is as elite as they come athletically. He's a rocket off the floor, laterally quick and moves around with ease. But, his performances aren't always consistent because of effort going up and down and a jump shot he doesn't fully seem to trust. The effort was great and the confidence in the jumper looked better. What really stood out, though, was his passing. Albany (N.Y.) Academy put the ball in his hands and he showed off passing and vision that we really didn't know existed. If he sustains this type of performance through the winter, he'll be on the rise in the next set of rankings. Either way, he's potentially a pretty significant pickup for Dan Hurley as he rebuilds UConn.



STEPPING UP AND STANDING OUT