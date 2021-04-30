 CaliforniaPreps - Hit or Miss: Rivals does a self-scout on rankings of 32 first-rounders
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 12:38:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Hit or Miss: Rivals does a self-scout on rankings of 32 first-rounders

Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and as always we grade how we did ranking the first-rounders out of high school. It’s called HIT or MISS.

*****

MORE NFL DRAFT: Grading all 32 first-round picks

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzVBUDNrOS1IbmI4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Out of high school: Lawrence was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 1 nationally, the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and the No. 1 recruit from Georgia.

Judge Farrell: HIT. From No. 1 recruit to No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this is an easy call. And the amazing part is we knew it would happen.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

2. QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Out of high school: Wilson was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally, at his position or in the state of Utah.

Judge Farrell: MISS. Wilson was a three-star who was very thin and didn’t have much of a frame to fill out but his arm talent was there so we missed.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OTHER BYU FANS AT COUGARNATION.COM

*****

3. QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers  

Out of high school: Lance was a two-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally, at his position or in the state of Minnesota.

Judge Farrell: MISS. Lance was a baseball player with a sidearm release out of high school but once he focused on football he became a stud.

*****

4. TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons  

Out of high school: Pitts was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 12 tight end and the No. 9 recruit from Pennsylvania.

Judge Farrell: HIT. Pitts was a four-star out of high school and, even though he was not in our Rivals250, we saw something. Look at the high school camp tape. He wasn’t the same guy.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

*****

5. WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals  

Out of high school: Chase was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 67 nationally, was the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 4 recruit from Louisiana.

Judge Farrell: HIT. Chase was a high-level four-star and in the discussion for a five-star ranking at times.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

*****

6. WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins  

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2dVbkJfaldYYXZJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Out of high school: Waddle was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 31 nationally, the No. 7 wide receiver and the No. 2 recruit from Texas.

Judge Farrell: HIT. We were the only recruiting network to have Waddle as a five-star which is puzzling because he was so fast and dominant at the Army Bowl.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

7. OL Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions  

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3k3WFU3Nk9XX05VP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Out of high school: Sewell was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 60 nationally, the No. 5 offensive tackle and the No. 1 recruit from Utah.

Judge Farrell: HIT. The only thing we didn’t see was dominance outside as we projected him to perhaps be a guard if needed. But this is a hit.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

8. CB Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers  

Out of high school: Horn was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 189 nationally, the No. 20 cornerback and the No. 23 recruit from Georgia.

Judge Farrell: HIT. Horn was the Defensive Back MVP of our Atlanta camp back in the day and we knew how good he could be. This good? Maybe not, but this is still a hit.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

*****

9. CB Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos  

Out of high school: Surtain was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 8 nationally, the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 2 recruit from Florida.

Judge Farrell: HIT. Surtain was a no-brainer five-star with his size and speed and he proved to everyone how quickly he could pick things up.

*****

10. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles 

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3hKeEpRVGN6blVjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Out of high school: Smith was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 42 nationally, the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 2 recruit from Louisiana.

Judge Farrell: HIT. At No. 42 nationally he was in the five-star discussion and his size was all that held him back.

*****

11. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears 

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzMtdVRBaFA4V0RjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Out of high school: Fields was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 2 nationally, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 2 recruit from Georgia.

Judge Farrell: HIT. Fields was the consensus No. 2 to Trevor Lawrence and I think should have gone No. 2 in this draft.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

*****

12. LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys 

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3lGc0ZEM2k2SWpnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Out of high school: Parsons was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 6 nationally, the No. 1 outside linebacker and the No. 1 recruit from Pennsylvania.

Judge Farrell: HIT. Another five-star in the first round, Parsons was a dominating defensive end out of high school we projected to linebacker.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

13. OL Rashawn Slater, LA Chargers  

Out of high school: Slater was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally or in the state of Texas but was the No. 36 offensive guard.

Judge Farrell: MISS. Slater had some bad weight in high school and wasn’t the freak athlete you see now but this is clearly a miss.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NORTHWESTERN FANS AT WILDCATREPORT.COM

*****

14. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets 

Out of high school: Vera-Tucker was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 176 nationally, the No. 17 offensive tackle and the No. 26 recruit from California.

Judge Farrell: HIT. As a Rivals250 prospect the potential for round one was there despite the high ranking at offensive tackle.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

*****

15. QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots  

Out of high school: Jones was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 162 nationally, the No. 9 pro-style quarterback and the No. 30 recruit from Florida.

Judge Farrell: HIT. People talk about how he came from nowhere but that makes no sense. He was overshadowed by Tua Tagovaioloa in the Alabama class but a Rivals250 kid and four-star.

*****

16. LB Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals  

Out of high school: Collins was a two-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally, at his position or in the state of Oklahoma.

Judge Farrell: MISS. He had no position in high school we could project him at really as a big athlete but that doesn’t matter. He played amazingly.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TULSA FANS AT INSIDETULSASPORTS.COM

*****

17. Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas Raiders  

Out of high school: Leatherwood was a five-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 4 nationally, was the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 1 recruit from Florida.

Judge Farrell: HIT. A reach in the draft? Maybe. But a surefire five-star out of high school and simply a massive human.

*****

18. Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins  

Out of high school: Phillips was a five-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 6 nationally, the No. 2 weakside defensive end and the No. 2 recruit from California.

Judge Farrell: HIT. Another high school five-star, Phillips was right up there with Leatherwood in the same class.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

*****

19. Jamin Davis, Washington Football Team  

Out of high school: Davis was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally or at his position but was the No. 100 recruit from Georgia.

Judge Farrell: MISS. Davis was a high three-star so this is close as he wasn’t heavily recruited but landing in the first round makes him a miss.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

20. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Out of high school: Toney was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 63 athlete and the No. 28 recruit from Alabama.

Judge Farrell: MISS. Toney was a mid-level three-star athlete who turned himself into one of the best receivers in college football.

*****

21. Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts  

Out of high school: Paye was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 35 weakside defensive end. There was not state ranking for Rhode Island.

Judge Farrell: MISS. Paye was raw but we had plenty of evaluation opportunities to move him up and didn’t. In our defense, he didn’t look like a future freak.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM

*****

22. Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans

Out of high school: Farley was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 32 athlete and the No. 9 recruit from North Carolina.

Judge Farrell: HIT. An athlete who played wide receiver in our final evaluation, Farley as a four-star was a good ranking.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH VIRGINIA TECH FANS AT HOKIEHAVEN.COM

*****

23. Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings

Out of high school: Darrisaw was a two-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally, at his position or in the state of Maryland. He was however a four-star out of prep school a year later.

Judge Farrell: HIT. I’m taking credit for the prep school ranking over high school since he came to football late.

*****

24. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3J6UVZjNVdqZTZFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Out of high school: Harris was a five-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 1 nationally, the No. 1 running back and the No. 1 recruit from California.

Judge Farrell: HIT. Harris was the No. 1 recruit the year before Lawrence and became a first-rounder. An obvious hit.

*****

25. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars  

Out of high school: Etienne was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 26 running back and the No. 16 recruit from Louisiana.

Judge Farrell: MISS. As a high three-star who did so much out of college and landed in the first round, we have to take the miss here.

*****

26. Greg Newsome, Cleveland Browns  

Out of high school: Newsome was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 36 safety and the No. 97 recruit from Florida.

Judge Farrell: MISS. Since he played at the infamous IMG Academy where four- and five-stars abound, having him as a three-star feels like a miss.

*****

27. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens  

Out of high school: Bateman was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 59 wide receiver and the No. 32 recruit from Georgia.

Judge Farrell: HIT. A four-star from Georgia who ends up at Minnesota is a hit.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MINNESOTA FANS AT THEGOPHERREPORT.COM

*****

28. Payton Turner, New Orleans Saints  

Out of high school: Turner was a two-star recruit out of high school and not ranked in the state of Texas.

Judge Farrell: MISS. He wasn’t well known and locally recruited and two-stars isn’t pretty for a first-rounder.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH HOUSTON FANS AT COUGARSDEN.COM

*****

29. Eric Stokes, Green Bay Packers  

Out of high school: Stokes was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 51 athlete and the No. 56 recruit from Louisiana.

Judge Farrell: MISS. Stokes was a fast kid but wasn’t a very good defensive back in high school. That changed and with so many four- and five-stars headed to UGA having him as a three-star seems low.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****

30. Gregory Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Out of high school: Rousseau was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 15 athlete and the No. 61 recruit from Florida.

Judge Farrell: HIT. A great projection here as Rousseau was a skinny safety and wide receiver in high school.

*****

31. Jayson Oweh, Baltimore Ravens  

Out of high school: Oweh was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 140 nationally, the No. 9 strongside defensive end and the No. 3 recruit from New Jersey.

Judge Farrell: HIT. Oweh was raw and still is but he was inside the top 150 in high school.

*****

32. Joe Tryon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers  

Out of high school: Tryon was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 39 strongside defensive end and the No. 9 recruit from Washington.

Judge Farrell: MISS. This is a tough call because he was locally recruited but landing in the first round should mean at least four stars.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WASHINGTON FANS AT DAWGREPORT.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NhbGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5u LnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9oaXQtb3ItbWlzcy1yaXZhbHMtZG9lcy1hLXNl bGYtc2NvdXQtb24tcmFua2luZ3Mtb2YtMzItZmlyc3Qtcm91bmRlcnMtMSIK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZjYWxpZm9ybmlhcHJlcHMubi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmhp dC1vci1taXNzLXJpdmFscy1kb2VzLWEtc2VsZi1zY291dC1vbi1yYW5raW5n cy1vZi0zMi1maXJzdC1yb3VuZGVycy0xJmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2NDcmY3Y9Mi4w JmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21T Y29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK