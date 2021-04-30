CaliforniaPreps - Hit or Miss: Rivals does a self-scout on rankings of 32 first-rounders

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and as always we grade how we did ranking the first-rounders out of high school. It’s called HIT or MISS.

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Out of high school: Lawrence was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 1 nationally, the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and the No. 1 recruit from Georgia. Judge Farrell: HIT. From No. 1 recruit to No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this is an easy call. And the amazing part is we knew it would happen.

2. QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Out of high school: Wilson was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally, at his position or in the state of Utah. Judge Farrell: MISS. Wilson was a three-star who was very thin and didn’t have much of a frame to fill out but his arm talent was there so we missed.

3. QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Out of high school: Lance was a two-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally, at his position or in the state of Minnesota. Judge Farrell: MISS. Lance was a baseball player with a sidearm release out of high school but once he focused on football he became a stud.

4. TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Out of high school: Pitts was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 12 tight end and the No. 9 recruit from Pennsylvania. Judge Farrell: HIT. Pitts was a four-star out of high school and, even though he was not in our Rivals250, we saw something. Look at the high school camp tape. He wasn’t the same guy.

5. WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Out of high school: Chase was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 67 nationally, was the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 4 recruit from Louisiana. Judge Farrell: HIT. Chase was a high-level four-star and in the discussion for a five-star ranking at times.

6. WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Out of high school: Waddle was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 31 nationally, the No. 7 wide receiver and the No. 2 recruit from Texas. Judge Farrell: HIT. We were the only recruiting network to have Waddle as a five-star which is puzzling because he was so fast and dominant at the Army Bowl.

7. OL Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Out of high school: Sewell was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 60 nationally, the No. 5 offensive tackle and the No. 1 recruit from Utah. Judge Farrell: HIT. The only thing we didn’t see was dominance outside as we projected him to perhaps be a guard if needed. But this is a hit.

8. CB Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Out of high school: Horn was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 189 nationally, the No. 20 cornerback and the No. 23 recruit from Georgia. Judge Farrell: HIT. Horn was the Defensive Back MVP of our Atlanta camp back in the day and we knew how good he could be. This good? Maybe not, but this is still a hit.

9. CB Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos

Out of high school: Surtain was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 8 nationally, the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 2 recruit from Florida. Judge Farrell: HIT. Surtain was a no-brainer five-star with his size and speed and he proved to everyone how quickly he could pick things up.

10. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Out of high school: Smith was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 42 nationally, the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 2 recruit from Louisiana. Judge Farrell: HIT. At No. 42 nationally he was in the five-star discussion and his size was all that held him back.

11. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Out of high school: Fields was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 2 nationally, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 2 recruit from Georgia. Judge Farrell: HIT. Fields was the consensus No. 2 to Trevor Lawrence and I think should have gone No. 2 in this draft.

12. LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Out of high school: Parsons was a five-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 6 nationally, the No. 1 outside linebacker and the No. 1 recruit from Pennsylvania. Judge Farrell: HIT. Another five-star in the first round, Parsons was a dominating defensive end out of high school we projected to linebacker.

13. OL Rashawn Slater, LA Chargers

Out of high school: Slater was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally or in the state of Texas but was the No. 36 offensive guard. Judge Farrell: MISS. Slater had some bad weight in high school and wasn’t the freak athlete you see now but this is clearly a miss.

14. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets

Out of high school: Vera-Tucker was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 176 nationally, the No. 17 offensive tackle and the No. 26 recruit from California. Judge Farrell: HIT. As a Rivals250 prospect the potential for round one was there despite the high ranking at offensive tackle.

15. QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Out of high school: Jones was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 162 nationally, the No. 9 pro-style quarterback and the No. 30 recruit from Florida. Judge Farrell: HIT. People talk about how he came from nowhere but that makes no sense. He was overshadowed by Tua Tagovaioloa in the Alabama class but a Rivals250 kid and four-star.

16. LB Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals

Out of high school: Collins was a two-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally, at his position or in the state of Oklahoma. Judge Farrell: MISS. He had no position in high school we could project him at really as a big athlete but that doesn’t matter. He played amazingly.

17. Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas Raiders

Out of high school: Leatherwood was a five-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 4 nationally, was the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 1 recruit from Florida. Judge Farrell: HIT. A reach in the draft? Maybe. But a surefire five-star out of high school and simply a massive human.

18. Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Out of high school: Phillips was a five-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 6 nationally, the No. 2 weakside defensive end and the No. 2 recruit from California. Judge Farrell: HIT. Another high school five-star, Phillips was right up there with Leatherwood in the same class.

19. Jamin Davis, Washington Football Team

Out of high school: Davis was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally or at his position but was the No. 100 recruit from Georgia. Judge Farrell: MISS. Davis was a high three-star so this is close as he wasn’t heavily recruited but landing in the first round makes him a miss.

20. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Out of high school: Toney was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 63 athlete and the No. 28 recruit from Alabama. Judge Farrell: MISS. Toney was a mid-level three-star athlete who turned himself into one of the best receivers in college football.

21. Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts

Out of high school: Paye was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 35 weakside defensive end. There was not state ranking for Rhode Island. Judge Farrell: MISS. Paye was raw but we had plenty of evaluation opportunities to move him up and didn’t. In our defense, he didn’t look like a future freak.

22. Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans

Out of high school: Farley was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 32 athlete and the No. 9 recruit from North Carolina. Judge Farrell: HIT. An athlete who played wide receiver in our final evaluation, Farley as a four-star was a good ranking.

23. Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings

Out of high school: Darrisaw was a two-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally, at his position or in the state of Maryland. He was however a four-star out of prep school a year later. Judge Farrell: HIT. I’m taking credit for the prep school ranking over high school since he came to football late.

24. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Out of high school: Harris was a five-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was ranked No. 1 nationally, the No. 1 running back and the No. 1 recruit from California. Judge Farrell: HIT. Harris was the No. 1 recruit the year before Lawrence and became a first-rounder. An obvious hit.

25. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Out of high school: Etienne was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 26 running back and the No. 16 recruit from Louisiana. Judge Farrell: MISS. As a high three-star who did so much out of college and landed in the first round, we have to take the miss here.

26. Greg Newsome, Cleveland Browns

Out of high school: Newsome was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 36 safety and the No. 97 recruit from Florida. Judge Farrell: MISS. Since he played at the infamous IMG Academy where four- and five-stars abound, having him as a three-star feels like a miss.

27. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Out of high school: Bateman was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 59 wide receiver and the No. 32 recruit from Georgia. Judge Farrell: HIT. A four-star from Georgia who ends up at Minnesota is a hit.

28. Payton Turner, New Orleans Saints

Out of high school: Turner was a two-star recruit out of high school and not ranked in the state of Texas. Judge Farrell: MISS. He wasn’t well known and locally recruited and two-stars isn’t pretty for a first-rounder.

29. Eric Stokes, Green Bay Packers

Out of high school: Stokes was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 51 athlete and the No. 56 recruit from Louisiana. Judge Farrell: MISS. Stokes was a fast kid but wasn’t a very good defensive back in high school. That changed and with so many four- and five-stars headed to UGA having him as a three-star seems low.

30. Gregory Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Out of high school: Rousseau was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was not ranked nationally but was the No. 15 athlete and the No. 61 recruit from Florida. Judge Farrell: HIT. A great projection here as Rousseau was a skinny safety and wide receiver in high school.

31. Jayson Oweh, Baltimore Ravens

Out of high school: Oweh was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018. He was ranked No. 140 nationally, the No. 9 strongside defensive end and the No. 3 recruit from New Jersey. Judge Farrell: HIT. Oweh was raw and still is but he was inside the top 150 in high school.

32. Joe Tryon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers