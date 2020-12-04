CaliforniaPreps - Grading the active five-star safeties in college football

*****

CLASS OF 2017

JaCoby Stevens - LSU

Stevens has been outstanding for LSU and was a big part of the Tigers' national title run. He’s a Swiss Army Knife. Grade: A-

CLASS OF 2018

Tyreke Johnson - Ohio State

Johnson is listed as a cornerback for Ohio State, but he hasn’t made an impact yet. Time will tell. Grade: D

Caden Sterns - Texas

Sterns started off great at Texas, but he has been very average at best since. Now he’s opted out for the NFL Draft when he shouldn’t have. Grade: C

Jaiden Woodbey - Florida State

Woodbey started off great and was then moved to a role closer to the line of scrimmage and has battled injury. Woodbey is planning to play as a graduate transfer somewhere next season.

Grade: B-

Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M