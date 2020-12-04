 CaliforniaPreps - Grading the active five-star safeties in college football
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-04 09:33:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Grading the active five-star safeties in college football

Jacoby Stevens (7)
Jacoby Stevens (7) (USA Today)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

Five-star prospects are rare in each recruiting class and, as we know, some pan out and some don’t. For the past two weeks, we have been looking at the five-stars still playing in college football and grade how they’ve been doing. Today, we finish with the safeties.

CLASS OF 2017 

JaCoby Stevens - LSU   

Stevens has been outstanding for LSU and was a big part of the Tigers' national title run. He’s a Swiss Army Knife.

Grade: A-

CLASS OF 2018 

Tyreke Johnson - Ohio State  

Johnson is listed as a cornerback for Ohio State, but he hasn’t made an impact yet. Time will tell.

Grade: D

Caden Sterns - Texas  

Sterns started off great at Texas, but he has been very average at best since. Now he’s opted out for the NFL Draft when he shouldn’t have.

Grade: C

Jaiden Woodbey - Florida State  

Woodbey started off great and was then moved to a role closer to the line of scrimmage and has battled injury. Woodbey is planning to play as a graduate transfer somewhere next season.

Grade: B-

Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M   

Jones has been excellent so far this season and showing that athleticism we liked.

Grade: A

