CaliforniaPreps - Grading the active five-star safeties in college football

Grading the active five-star safeties in college football
Five-star prospects are rare in each recruiting class and, as we know, some pan out and some don’t. For the past two weeks, we have been looking at the five-stars still playing in college football and grade how they’ve been doing. Today, we finish with the safeties.
CLASS OF 2017
JaCoby Stevens - LSU
Stevens has been outstanding for LSU and was a big part of the Tigers' national title run. He’s a Swiss Army Knife.
Grade: A-
CLASS OF 2018
Tyreke Johnson - Ohio State
Johnson is listed as a cornerback for Ohio State, but he hasn’t made an impact yet. Time will tell.
Grade: D
Caden Sterns - Texas
Sterns started off great at Texas, but he has been very average at best since. Now he’s opted out for the NFL Draft when he shouldn’t have.
Grade: C
Jaiden Woodbey - Florida State
Woodbey started off great and was then moved to a role closer to the line of scrimmage and has battled injury. Woodbey is planning to play as a graduate transfer somewhere next season.
Grade: B-
Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M
Jones has been excellent so far this season and showing that athleticism we liked.
Grade: A