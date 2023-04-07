By no means is Matthews a lock to any program and there are many contenders who have a realistic shot at landing him. Georgia is one, of course, but so is Alabama especially after a midweek visit there. So is Clemson because he loves the coaching staff there. So is Tennessee because of his relationships there and its emergence in the SEC. So is USC because he is intrigued by all the opportunities on and off the field. There are still a lot of moving parts to consider but when the Bulldogs want somebody, they usually don’t lose and the five-star is a top priority. Prediction: Georgia Related: Five-star recaps Auburn visit

*****

For so long, so many felt Bolden was a stone-cold lock to Georgia and while the Bulldogs are still a very real contender in his recruitment, so are Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Ohio State and others. The five-star from Buford, Ga., has been taking visits around the country and the Dawgs have always been the mainstay. He’s so comfortable there and while things have opened up a little bit, Bolden is still expected to pick Georgia in the end. Prediction: Georgia

*****

Coaches swinging through Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan will be an important final step before Pellum releases a top list and then figures out his recruitment from there. USC and Oregon have been coming after him hard with Nebraska, Texas A&M, Ohio State and a whole host of others trying to stay in the mix. The Ducks have landed a pledge from his former teammate Jordan Anderson. In the end, though, the Trojans should keep the local four-star two-way standout home. Prediction: USC

*****

There is a little uncertainty as to where Johnson could end up as a surprise could be in store but Notre Dame is definitely a main contender for the Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side standout and staying closer to home has been of interest for him in the past. That’s also why Purdue looks like a real contender to steal the in-state prospect with Tennessee and many others also involved. Prediction: Notre Dame

*****

Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and USC made the top five for the four-star from McKinney, Texas, and he’s well-versed on all the programs in his top list. His relationship with Gators position coach Corey Raymond has stood out and Florida could be the team to beat heading into his visit back to Gainesville for the upcoming spring game. Prediction: Florida More: Elite safety Xavier Filsaime discusses top five

*****

Alabama, Texas and UTSA are the three programs that will get official visits and this is where it gets more interesting. The four-star from Carthage, Texas, had been committed to the Longhorns but backed off that pledge in November. Still, Texas continues to pursue him. Alabama is staying in this and Hampton has a ton of connections to UTSA where he loves the coaches and has friends on the team. It wouldn’t be a shock, though, to see Hampton’s list change up multiples times before another decision is made. Prediction: Texas Related: Four-star ATH Aeryn Hampton discusses scheduled visits

*****

*****

Tennessee, Michigan and Colorado are the main programs battling it out for Carter but it feels like the Vols could be very tough to beat for the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd standout. Not only is location a bonus here but Carter knows five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava and he loves the situation in Knoxville. The Wolverines are a major contender and he enjoyed his visit there. Colorado definitely intrigues him but the Vols look good here. Prediction: Tennessee Related: Four-star Boo Carter has some key standout teams

*****

There are other programs involved in his recruitment but a battle between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is brewing and it could come down to the end. Here’s how we’re reading this one: The Rebels could have the advantage here as Burnside could be intrigued to play in coach Lane Kiffin’s offense and since he’s from Starkville, if Burnside didn’t make an early pledge to the Bulldogs, he could be looking elsewhere. It’s a coin flip at this point, though, as the Egg Bowl rivals battle for him. Prediction: Ole Miss

*****