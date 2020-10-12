CaliforniaPreps - Georgia, California, Texas produce most 5-star QBs

Over the history of Rivals dating back to 2002, certain states have produced more five-star prospects than others at certain positions. Today, we start with a look at quarterbacks, which states have been most impactful and which ones have done surprisingly well.

Five-star QBs in Rivals era State Five-stars California 12 Georgia 8 Texas 8 Washington 4 Arizona 3 Indiana 3 Pennsylvania 3 Virginia 3

ON THE RISE

Georgia (8 five-star quarterbacks)

Deshaun Watson (AP Images)

The names: Deshaun Watson, Jake Fromm, Harrison Bailey, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Cam Newton, Brock Vandagriff, Davis Mills Overview: The state of Georgia is becoming a destination spot for elite college programs as a lot of big names are coming out of that state and nearly all of them have been massive hits and three have won the national title. Watson is an NFL star, Newton has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league and in the 2021 NFL Draft there’s a good chance that Lawrence and Fields could be the top-two selections.

Bailey is lined up to be the next starting quarterback at Tennessee and he drastically improved as his high school career wore on. Vandagriff was originally committed to Oklahoma but he’s since flipped to Georgia and his abilities could help the Bulldogs win a national title. Farrell’s take: When it comes to complete success, the state of Georgia wins this hands down. Newton was a No. 1 overall pick and Lawrence or Fields will be as well, while Watson turned into a superstar. Georgia is on the rise here and could take over California soon.

AS EXPECTED

California (12)

Josh Rosen (AP Images)

Texas (8)

Kellen Mond (AP Images)

The names: Matthew Stafford, Vince Young, Rhett Bomar, Ryan Mallett, Garrett Gilbert, Kellen Mond, Quinn Ewers, Russell Shepard Overview: Stafford is by far the most successful five-star quarterback to come out of Texas in the Rivals era, having a huge career at Georgia before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, where he is still their starting quarterback. Young had an incredible college career at Texas and he definitely backed up his No. 1 ranking in the inaugural 2002 class. Others did not live up to their billing. Next up could be Ewers fromt he class of 2022, an early Texas commit who’s ranked sixth overall right now. Farrell’s take: Talk about some talented players here led by Young, who should have won the Heisman Trophy in 2005. Gilbert was a massive bust and Bomar had off-field issues but the rest have all done well and Shepherd made his mark as an elite WR. Oh and before you ask — Patrick Mahomes was a three-star. Will Ewers be the next great one?

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Florida (2)

Tim Tebow (AP Images)

The names: Xavier Lee, Tim Tebow Overview: Florida produces five-star players at nearly every position - but quarterback has not been one of them. There have only been two five-star QBs originally from the state (not playing at IMG Academy) in Lee and Tebow, the first going undrafted and the second a first-round selection but a pro football career lasted only about five seasons. Tebow, arguably the greatest college football player of all time, is now pursuing baseball. Farrell’s take: It’s always been puzzling why the state of Florida doesn’t produce great quarterbacks, but at least on paper it doesn’t. Lamar Jackson was a four-star and he’s become a star, but it doesn’t happen as often as you’d expect. Lee was more of an athlete playing QB and the same can be said for Tebow.

THE OTHERS