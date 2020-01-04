SAN ANTONIO - Gary Bryant has made it no secret in recent months that he was seriously leaning toward Pac-12 schools.

And it was no major surprise Saturday when the four-star receiver from Corona (Calif.) Centennial committed to USC over Arizona State, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and others at the All-American Bowl.

He had taken numerous visits to the school. He had developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff. He is a close friend of former high school teammate Drake Jackson. And he sees a big opportunity in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s offense, especially with some elite receivers departing for the pros soon.

Arizona State made a serious push and he considered the Sun Devils. Bryant was also enamored with Washington for some time. There was some late buzz about Oklahoma, but that never seriously materialized, although early in his recruitment Bryant loved that offense and his opportunity there.

In the end, it was the school that had been consistently recruiting him the longest and is closest to home, and USC is adding a major weapon at receiver in the coming years.