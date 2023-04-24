Two major events descended on the Charlotte area this weekend and dozens of heavily recruited prospects made the journey as well. Rivals.com was in attendance on Saturday at the Battle Nationals 7-on-7 tournament and on Sunday at the Under Armour ESPN Camp. Here is a rundown of the biggest recruiting news to surface over the weekend.



Patterson named his top five on Sunday evening and each are expected to get him on campus for an official visit. Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, Miami and Florida State are the remaining contenders and each has reason to feel good about where they stand. Rumors have circulated that Miami might lead but that could prove to be meaningless because Patterson's mother's opinion will carry a lot of weight. She hasn't gone to see many programs so her impressions during these official visits should have a sizable impact on the direction Patterson's recruitment takes.

*****

Miami, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Penn State have Stevenson's attention right now. He recently visited Miami and Virginia Tech and had a great time bonding with the coaches. Stevenson wants to visit Penn State at some point this summer. He expects to take an official visit to Nebraska in June but the date isn't locked in yet. Look for Stevenson to announce a commitment somewhere between August and November.

*****

Notre Dame, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Maryland, South Carolina are all putting in work to get Moss's attention. He's visited each of these programs and those relationships are off to a good start. Moss has a visit to Rutgers planned for April 29. He already has a long offer sheet but he is hoping to land offers from USC, Oregon and LSU.

*****

Duke, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Penn State are all in the running for official visits from Wiggins. He wants to be committed by the end of July but doesn't want to rush the process. These official visits will be big for Wiggins as he tries to figure out which of these four schools he is most comfortable at. The receivers coaches at these schools are his main points of contact but he was quick to emphasize that the entire coaching staffs at Virginia Tech and Penn State have been communicating with him. His Virginia Tech officials visit will likely take place the second weekend of June.

*****

No visits are planned right now but Charles is hoping to return to Miami in the next month or two. Texas A&M, Miami, and Georgia are just three of the teams he says do a good job consistently communicating with him. Miami and Georgia will get him on campus this fall but Charles hasn't figured out when. He is hoping to commit at some point next summer.

*****

The Auburn coaching staff has been making Williams feel like a priority because of how much they communicate with him. He was recently on campus at Miami, Florida State, LSU, Auburn, and Florida but he'll soon visit Louisville, Auburn and LSU. Williams isn't rushing the process and a commitment isn't expected until around the end of his junior year.

*****

Miami, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, and Georgia are Trader’s top five programs but it seems like Georgia is fading a bit. Still, Trader expects to take official visits to all five schools but none of the dates are set right now. He is planning on committing at the end of his senior season. Trader said he has exchanged texts with Ohio State offensive coordinator and receivers coach Brian Hartline since his accident and he said Hartline is feeling good.

*****

Jackson has been really feeling the love from Duke, NC State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. It’s likely all four of these programs get official visits but there is still time for other teams to make a splash in his recruitment. Jackson plans on releasing an official shortlist at the end of this NCAA Evaluation Period before locking in his official visits and moving towards a commitment. He was seen wearing NC State gloves during the tournament over the weekend. Maryland could be a program that gains momentum in his recruitment down the road.

*****

We’re getting closer to decision time for Banks. He wants to announce a commitment on June 18. Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida State seem to be in the best position right now but Notre Dame and Florida are also doing a good job consistently communicating with him. Banks will be back in Knoxville for an official visit the weekend of June 15. Expect Banks to also take official visits to Oklahoma and Florida State.

*****

There is still a long list of programs Ragins is considering but he wants to commit before the fall season. Georgia, South Carolina, Florida State, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Auburn are the main contenders at this point but that’s a very fluid list. South Carolina and Tennessee have been doing well communicating with him consistently and the new energy at Auburn has definitely caught his eye. There are currently no visits on his schedule but that could be changing in the next couple weeks.

*****

Anderson remains solidly committed to Oregon despite pushes from Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma. He’ll be back in Eugene for the spring game this weekend so it certainly sounds like the Ducks have a firm hold on his commitment.

*****

The next phase of Jones’ recruitment is right around the corner. With a commitment date set for Oct. 9, his birthday, Jones wants to announce a shortlist of contenders around May 21. Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson and Michigan are good bets to make that cut. Clemson, the Vols and Seminoles will likely get official visits and those dates could be set in the coming weeks.

*****

The list of teams pursuing Heyward is still long but he has official visits already set for Georgia the second weekend in June and Miami for the last weekend of June. Either Penn State or Colorado will get an official visit that third weekend in June. Auburn, Florida, Oregon and Michigan are also big contenders for Heyward but it seems like the back-to-back national champs have the lead right now.

*****

There’s more than a year before Graham wants to commit but he’s already taken a number of visits. Oregon, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan, Purdue and Notre Dame are his most memorable trips so far. Graham noted how strong his relationships are with coaches at Oregon, Wisconsin and Michigan. He’d like to visit Penn State and Oklahoma at some point during this offseason. Michigan could be tough to beat in his recruitment because of all his ties to the program.

*****

A shortlist is coming soon for Shipp, who is also planning on committing in mid-July. Michigan, Georgia, NC State and North Carolina get him on campus recently and each of them are working to make sure they're his choice on July 15. With his quarterback, Jadyn Davis, committed to Michigan, there is a lot of momentum behind the Wolverines. More visits are in the works for Shipp as he continues to hone in on a commitment.

*****

Richardson has been on the recruiting scene for a long time but he is working to narrow his list down again. He named a top eight earlier this year but he mentioned that Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Colorado are pushing for him. He’s not afraid to go to a school in the north and play in the colder weather. Jadyn Davis is working to recruit him to Michigan but it sounds like there is still work to do. Richardson hasn’t set any official visits yet but Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee and Alabama will likely get them.

*****

Adams is one of the highest ranked players in the 2025 class and it’s still early in his recruitment but South Carolina has positioned itself very well for the long run. He’s already been on campus multiple times and has some strong relationships with the players and coaches. Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee will be major players for Adams as well. He was just at Alabama’s spring game and enjoyed it so much that he's already thinking about taking another visit to Tuscaloosa. Adams has already been to Athens to check out the Dawgs and is planning a return trip as well.

*****

May is another 2025 prospect schools across the country are familiar with. His offer sheet is set to grow significantly over the next few months and he’d really like to land offers from Texas and Auburn. May’s cousin is current Auburn Tiger Keldric Faulk and that connection could pay dividends down the road. South Carolina and Tennessee are off to good starts in May’s recruitment.

*****

Dozens of programs are pursuing Edwards and he's been making the rounds to see all the schools he can but right now it looks like Miami, USC, Florida State, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia are his favorites. There are bound to be big changes to his recruitment as the months go on and it will be interesting to see which teams prioritize him down the stretch. Official visits are in the works but this past weekend he made the trip to Columbia to take in South Carolina's spring game.

*****

Davis just visited Tennessee to see practice and really liked what he saw but the Vols have some stiff competition. Georgia, Clemson, Duke and North Carolina are firmly in the mix. Some people believe Georgia is the favorite because his former teammate Jamaal Jarrett is on the team but Clemson appears to have a slight edge at this point. North Carolina and Duke have great relationships with Davis and they could pay dividends down the road if everything shakes out correctly.

*****

Williams is about to see his stock rise in the eyes of college coaches. So far, NC State, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Alabama and Michigan have been doing well in his recruitment. Tennessee will host Williams for an official visit on June 23 and NC State's official visit is on June 9. Visits to Auburn, Florida, Alabama and Michigan are in the works. Michigan just turned up the heat on Williams so they have some ground to make up. Williams plans on committing on Aug. 16.

*****

It's been a busy few weeks for Henderson, who has been fielding calls from college coaches across the country. Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and USC are all working to get Henderson's attention right now. USC, Clemson, Tennessee and Georgia are possible visit destinations for Henderson in the next month or two. It's still early for Henderson and he still has a lot to figure out in this recruitment before starting to narrow down his list of options.

*****