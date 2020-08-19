CaliforniaPreps - Frankie Collins is Michigan's third four-star in 2021

Juwan Howard and Michigan continue to make noise in the class of 2021. Wednesday night they added their third four-star prospect from the class when point guard Frankie Collins committed.

The explosive 6-foot-1 senior announced his commitment on Instagram live but took the time to break things down with Rivals.com prior to his announcement.



“I have decided to go to Michigan with Coach Juwan Howard and coach Saddi Washington," Collins told Rivals. "It is the relationship I had with coach Howard.”

Ranked No. 69 nationally, the floor general from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado cited his comfort with Howard, his staff and playing style as major factors in his commitment.



“I feel comfortable with him, my family feels comfortable with him and I feel comfortable with the whole coaching staff," said Collins. "Also the playing style they play is all ball screens so it kind of helps me out.”