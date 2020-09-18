Four-star WR Xavier Worthy talks Big 10 pledge
Xavier Worthy has already proven he’s one of the fastest and best receivers in the West region.In a few months at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, the Fresno (Calif.) Central four-star standou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news