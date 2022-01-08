Four-star WR CJ Williams picks USC at All-American Bowl

THE LATEST

When CJ Williams committed to Notre Dame in August, it looked like his recruitment was over. The Irish beat out so many programs for the four-star receiver from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei.

But as the summer turned into fall, Williams started to at least consider other programs and when Lincoln Riley was hired as USC’s coach the Trojans immediately became a contender. After visiting at least twice and then seeing how he’d be used in Riley’s offense, the Trojans became an even more serious player.

On Saturday, Williams committed to USC over UCLA during the All-American Bowl giving the Trojans three Santa Ana Mater Dei players in this class alone as Williams joins Raleek Brown and Domani Jackson.

ON USC

“The biggest concern for me with USC is they really weren’t going anywhere. They were just sitting there at a sub-par level. They were still throwing the ball a good amount but it wasn’t productive. Just knowing they can win those games now just based on coaching and schemes it’s going to be crazy. You bring an improved offensive scheme anywhere and it’s going to have me grinning ear to ear because I’m a guy who wants to improve myself and for the future and get the ball in my hands.”

WHAT IT MEANS

Keeping players like Williams - and his Mater Dei teammates - home is crucial if USC is going to return to being a national power. Williams was one of the best receivers at the All-American Bowl, showed consistency through every practice and is now going to USC to play in Riley’s offense so big statistics could be coming.

With his size and physical tools, Williams could have a big impact in making the Trojans a contender again. He’s an intelligent player who will be able to pick up the playbook, he’s a great pass catcher and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him utilized early in that offense.