Four-star WR CJ Williams has lots to consider
Throughout his commitment to Notre Dame, four-star receiver CJ Williams has been talking to USC and other programs, making it no secret he would hear any coach out who wanted to talk with him.Now w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news