"First he’s a new head coach," said Clark. "Anytime you can get in with a new head coach that’s great. You’re one of his guys."

Now, after visiting Westwood on Sunday and Monday the 6-foot-5 senior wing at Etiwanda (Calif.) High who starred in the summer with the Compton Magic and ranks No. 63 nationally has committed to Cronin and the Bruins.

As he prepared for his UCLA official visit, four-star Jaylen Clark didn't exactly hide that Mick Cronin and the Bruins were in great position.

One of the nation's top wing defenders, Clark's game is built on toughness, athleticism and effort.

He has also developed into a much more efficient shooter and is a big time finisher on the break. Basically, he seems like a perfect fit for what Cronin wants at UCLA and Clark is sold on what his future coach has proven in the past.



"(Cronin) is just a hard-nose guy," said Clark. "I know if I stay in front of the ball and just do what I do on the defense end and give him energy, he can turn me into what I want to become.



"He was taking Cincinnati to the tournament all of the time, so I feel like he can get things turned around out here and get LA basketball back to how it was"

Clark joins a recruiting class that already includes five-star point guard Daishen Nix and the duo gives UCLA the 16th ranked class in the country.

