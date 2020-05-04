Vaka committed to the Aggies on Monday and despite not visiting College Station yet, he said his relationships with the Texas A&M coaching staff was a big reason why that program won out.

In recent days, the four-star defensive tackle from Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake decided he did not need to wait any longer to make his commitment.

“It was just the relationships with me and Coach (Elijah) Robinson and Coach Jimbo Fisher and basically the whole coaching staff and what they can do for me outside of football with networking and the alumni,” Vaka said.

“The SEC is always where I wanted to play and that’s why I chose A&M.”

The four-star has talked at length with the coaching staff. So has his family. And that personal touch was a big selling point for the four-star defensive tackle.

“They not only recruit me but they recruit my family,” Vaka said.

“They’ve been talking with my mom as well. They talk to me about more than football which is nice. They talk to me about life and how my family is doing during this time. They talk to me about those things more than football so that’s really why I put my trust in them.”

Playing in the SEC was also a factor as well. The Westlake standout said he knew it was always where he wanted to play, to compete at the highest level, and he was not going to pass up the opportunity.

“It was a big draw,” Vaka said. “I’ve always wanted to play in the SEC, growing up as a kid, and considering they’re the toughest division in all of college football. It’s been a dream to play not only college football but in the SEC.”

Not visiting the school has been a challenge but Vaka said he’s convinced it’s the right pick. Once he can get back on the road following the coronavirus travel ban, a trip to Texas A&M will happen.

“It’s frustrating but I did the virtual tour online and I got information from the school and just the program stands out itself,” Vaka said. “That’s why I love A&M.”