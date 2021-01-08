Four-star RB Jaylen Thompson loves new Texas hire
Because visits are not allowed, Jaylen Thompson is taking the recruiting process slowly and not rushing things as the new year has started.A high school football season in California is not guarant...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news