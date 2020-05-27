CaliforniaPreps - Four-star QB Miller Moss lays out decision timeline

Four-star QB Miller Moss lays out decision timeline
Miller Moss is sticking with his four favorites and the four-star quarterback could be inching toward a decision.The Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany has USC, UCLA, Alabama and LSU on top. Moss has v...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news