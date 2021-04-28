Four-star QB A.J. Duffy makes commitment
A.J. Duffy took his time, took his visits, thought things over in his recruitment and then finally came to a decision.On Wednesday night, the four-star quarterback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news