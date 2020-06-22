 CaliforniaPreps - Four-star OL Josh Simmons turns focus to narrowing list
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 10:19:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star OL Josh Simmons turns focus to narrowing list

Josh Simmons
Josh Simmons
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Joshua Simmons is still taking his time through the recruiting process - especially because he cannot take any visits - but the four-star offensive lineman could soon narrow down his list.“I’m star...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}