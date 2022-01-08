Four-star OL Earnest Greene picks UGA

THE LATEST

Earnest Greene went back and forth between Alabama and Georgia for a long time, weighed the pros and cons of each school and finally came down to one conclusion: In his heart, Georgia was the right spot for him.

The four-star offensive lineman from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco committed to the Bulldogs over the Crimson Tide, Ohio State and Texas Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

It was a tough call for Greene, who respects and admires the job Alabama’s coaching staff does with developing players for the NFL. There was no doubt the Crimson Tide played a huge role in his decision-making process in the final weeks.

But he just felt more at home at Georgia and the Bulldogs made him a bigger priority earlier in his recruitment. The mentality of the players and coaches, the job the offensive line did against Michigan and so much more felt right and so the Bulldogs won out in his recruitment.

ON GEORGIA

“If you look at the dominant performance they put on against Michigan against two of the better edge rushers if not the best tandem in the country, I don’t know how many quarterback pressures, very little to none, just getting out and letting the big dudes show their athleticism and run a little bit, I just like the aggression they play with and let their guys play in space.”

WHAT IT MEANS

Georgia closed incredibly well into the Early Signing period with five-star defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr., and many others and now Greene is on board as well. He gives the Bulldogs a massive - literally - important piece because the high four-star is versatile and can play across the offensive line.

What Greene brings to the table is also a focused, very serious attitude to playing on the offensive line and he should fit in perfectly with the culture in Athens. It’s also another major recruiting victory for coach Kirby Smart and his staff by beating out Alabama for one of the nation’s top offensive linemen.