Four-star DE Nate Burrell seeing more SEC interest
BELLFLOWER, Calif. - Nate Burrell is training, getting bigger and waiting for a junior season that will definitely not start in the fall.The 2022 four-star defensive end from Bellflower (Calif.) St...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news