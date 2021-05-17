Four-star DE Hero Kanu has extensive visits planned
Hero Kanu has no official visits planned for this summer but the four-star defensive end has a wide-ranging trip scheduled in the coming weeks that could shape his recruitment even more.The Rancho ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news