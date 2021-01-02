CaliforniaPreps - Four-star DB Ceyair Wright decides on USC

THE SITUATION: Throughout his recruitment, Ceyair Wright was complimentary of all schools and so it was difficult to get a real gauge on which programs stood out most. When the four-star put out his final list of Arizona State, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and USC it became even trickier with still so many schools involved.

But the Los Angeles Loyola standout cornerback has a serious interest in acting. He’s LeBron James’ son in Space Jam 2. He had other acting projects happening before the COVID-19 shutdown. He also has legitimate interest in business. And so a lot of things outside of football were pointing him to USC for some time.

Wright did his due diligence and took some visits and weighed all his options. But even as he was savvy enough to not tip his hand about his future destination, it’s not a shock he picked the Trojans since so many things on and off the field lined up.

WHO IT HELPS: USC already had a loaded group of defensive backs in its 2021 recruiting class and things just got a whole lot better with Wright’s addition.

Prophet Brown, Calen Bullock, Xamarion Gordon and Anthony Beavers are all talented and versatile and so is Wright, who played some receiver at the Rivals Camp this past offseason and looked great there as well. The Trojans absolutely loaded up in the secondary this recruiting class.

WHO IT HURTS: Notre Dame seemed to be running second in the Wright sweepstakes but even people close to that program were skeptical that he was headed anywhere else but USC. Michigan had a shot and Wright took a visit there this season but with some coaching turnover, there could have been some uncertainty there. Arizona State also made a serious run at Wright especially since he played 7on7 with Ground Zero, run by Armond Hawkins, and his son, Chris, is the position coach for the Sun Devils but it wasn’t meant to be. In the end, no team is stunned that Wright ended up at USC.