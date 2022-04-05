Florida programs impacting Rivals100 OT Francis Mauigoa’s recruiting
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – College teams wanting to compete for conference and national championships are coming after IMG Academy four-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. The second-rated tackle in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news